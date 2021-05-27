Weather in the Foothills

“Green is the spring-time and blushing with bloom;. ~Sara L. Vickers Oberholtzer, “Under the Flowers” (A Decoration Ode), Come for Arbutus, and Other Wild Bloom, 1882. Memorial Day, as the name implies, was established to create a day of remembrance to honor soldiers who fought and lost their lives in the U.S. Civil War. In this day and age, however, many of us have come to associate the holiday with the start of summer activities – barbecues, going to the beach and vacations. As eager as we may be, though, it’s too early to call summer. Scientifically, the first day is the summer solstice, which officially arrives on June 20. How did a day of commemoration become the signal for the beginning of summer? I will venture to say weather played a role in transforming a somber time to one of jollity.