Group to Launch Ireland's First Vertiport

By Curt Epstein
Aviation International News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA consortium of companies and organizations have come together in an MoU to launch Ireland’s first passenger and cargo vertiport at Shannon Airport. The parties involved include London-based Skyports, a leading advanced air mobility (AAM) infrastructure provider; Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI), a not-for-profit organization tasked with creating a future mobility infrastructure that leverages new technologies in the Limerick-Shannon metropolitan area; UAV system operator and training certification provider Avtrain; and the Shannon Group, a public/private partnership focused on the development of aviation, property, and tourism in the region.

www.ainonline.com
Skyports, Future Mobility Campus Ireland, Avtrain and Shannon Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish Ireland's first passenger and cargo vertiport. The partnership will work towards launching an operational vertiport at Shannon's FMCI campus in 2022, thereby encouraging participation and investment in Ireland's Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM) industry. The long-term goal is the establishment of Ireland's first air taxi service and routine beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations.
