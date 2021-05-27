Group to Launch Ireland's First Vertiport

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ETC Group (www.etc-group.com), the specialist provider of innovative, digital asset-backed securities, announces that its BTCE Bitcoin product will be available to trade as of 7 June via the Aquis Exchange MTFs in London and Paris. This is the first time a cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) has been available for trading on any UK market or any European MTF. Trading will take place in GBP, CHF, Euro and USD, while clearing will be carried out by SIX x-clear as the sole CCP providing central clearing.