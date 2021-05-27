Group to Launch Ireland's First Vertiport
A consortium of companies and organizations have come together in an MoU to launch Ireland’s first passenger and cargo vertiport at Shannon Airport. The parties involved include London-based Skyports, a leading advanced air mobility (AAM) infrastructure provider; Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI), a not-for-profit organization tasked with creating a future mobility infrastructure that leverages new technologies in the Limerick-Shannon metropolitan area; UAV system operator and training certification provider Avtrain; and the Shannon Group, a public/private partnership focused on the development of aviation, property, and tourism in the region.www.ainonline.com