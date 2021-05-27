Cancel
Minorities

See How This Woman Is Advocating for Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

By Alberto Aizenman
boldtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversity and inclusion in the workplace still is a pressing issue in American society. The truth is there are a lot of underrepresented groups in companies across the country. These groups include, but are not limited to, POC, LGBT and those with disabilities. And what is interesting is that diversity makes companies more successful. Based on data compiled by Built In, diverse companies enjoy 2.3 times more revenue per employee. Also, companies with diverse management make 19% more in revenue. And diverse teams are 87% better at making decisions.

Chico, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Equity, diversity and inclusion won’t be accomplished

I congratulate Miss Colleen Waugh of Chico on her wonderful dissertation about “Critical Race Theory” presented in opinions. I hope all the radical left wing and liberal social science faculty at the University will take notice and speak the truth in their lectures, instead of indoctrinating the students with such ridiculous theory. More than that, stop spending taxpayer money, inviting to speak at the University people like Ibram Kendi and Angela Devis the most racist individuals in America who consider that “the only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination, and the only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination” as Miss Waugh so clearly explained. As for the new concept of “Equity, Diversity and Inclusion” which is spreading all over the country’s academia including our beloved University it is nothing but a dream that will never be accomplished. Why because racism is in the DNA of every ethnic group existing on the planet: Whites are racist, Blacks are racist, Latinos are racist, Asians are racist, Muslims are racist and so all away down the line. Why? because “birds of the same feather stick together” and this concept existed from time immemorial when humans started to organize themselves in tribes. America at one time brought up the concept of “Melting Pot” to bring all the immigrants that settle on this land to be one “nation indivisible with liberty and justice for all” Unfortunately, it couldn’t even establish the English language as the official language in the country.
Economybenefitspro.com

How to turn a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion into action

Although many companies have long held diversity, equity and inclusion as core values, public incidents over the past year have put those values to the test and inspired corporate leaders to examine whether their actions truly promote a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Most leaders, myself included, recognize that we can and should do more.
Minoritiesbcg.com

It’s Time to Reimagine Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

That’s largely because diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives tend to select a core set of visible demographic minorities, segment people into these groups, and assume they define the workplace experience. In reality, of course, individuals are made up of a multiplicity of identities. A Black employee can also identify as LGBTQ and be a caregiver for an elderly parent. A white male employee might have a physical disability and work visa considerations.
MinoritiesSkySports

BHA chief sees progress with diversity and inclusion policy

British Horseracing Authority chair Annamarie Phelps believes her sport has been right to avoid "hypocritical" statements, and is instead taking effective steps to bring much-needed improvement in its diversity and inclusion policy. Phelps, speaking to Sky Sports Racing on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd which sparked international...
BusinessPosted by
Fortune

The top 20 Fortune 500 companies on diversity and inclusion

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. More and more companies and CEOs are learning that a strong business is one that includes people with disabilities as well as diversity in race, gender, and cultural backgrounds, and business leaders across industries have made pledges to become more diverse and inclusive.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How Can We Step Up Our Diversity and Inclusion Effectiveness?

Do you find you’re struggling to make gains in the areas of diversity and inclusion? Are your plans first class, but your outcomes a little lacking and you’re not sure what steps to take next? While many of us know the incredible value of diversity and inclusion to our organizations, putting it into effective action can prove to be a little more difficult.
SocietyOKC VeloCity

Culture of Inclusion event #2 recap: "Recognizing how implicit bias affects the workplace" with Silvia Siquera

The keynote speaker for the second event in the Culture of Inclusion series, focusing on the effect of implicit bias in the workplace, was Silvia Siquera. Silvia is a strategic and global leader with more than 20 years of experience working with new environments, inclusion challenges, and different cultures. She won the Diversity Business Leader Award in 2019 from the Dallas Business Journal.
MinoritiesPosted by
Fremont, California

New Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Webpage Live

Stay up to date on the latest City diversity initiatives by visiting the new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion webpage. There, you can learn how Fremont is bringing awareness and keeping the Fremont community informed about measures to promote fair treatment, equal opportunity, respect, and fairness. Read more about our efforts, including Pride Month 2021, and join us in creating an inclusive environment for all.
Law.com

Join Us for a Twitter Chat on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Although 2020 was the year COVID-19 ravaged and shut down the world, it will also be remembered as a time of overdue reckoning with racial justice in the United States, as Black Lives Matter protests swept the nation in the aftermath of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and particularly George Floyd. According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, there were over 7,750 demonstrations linked to the BLM movement across the country between May 26 (the day after Floyd’s death) and August 22.
New York City, NYcisa.gov

CISA Celebrates Pride Month with Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Pride Month stems from an incident in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, when police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City. The raid sparked an uprising among bar customers and neighbors, leading to six days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement outside the bar on Christopher Street, in neighboring streets and in nearby Christopher Park. The first Pride Day was commemorated the following year on June 28, 1970.
Minoritiesgreendot.org

Building Safe, Inclusive Spaces Matters Now More Than Ever

This June, we’re joining communities and allies across our nation in observing LGBTQ+ Pride Month. We’re using this moment to reflect on the enduring, diverse, and unique history of individuals in the LGBTQ+ community. As educators, we have an obligation to support the next generation of leaders in making a more just and equitable society.
MinoritiesPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Luminis Wins Two Diversity and Inclusion Awards

Luminis Health has received two Top 50 Employee Resource Group Awards from the National Diversity Council. The health system is being recognized for its African American Business Resource Group (BRG) and LGBTQIA Business Resource Group (BRG). The awards honor groups who are committed to excellence and embody the mission of...
Career Development & Advicepeoplestrategy.com

The Difference Between Diversity and Inclusion, and Why It Matters

Now more than ever, employers are realizing the value and necessity of having a workforce that is both diverse and inclusive. While it may be tempting to use these terms interchangeably, they actually describe two different things. This post will discuss what each term really means, and present a five-step strategy to develop a supportive workplace culture that meets both needs.
Beaumont, CArecordgazette.net

Multicultural diversity

Kob kun ka; Kob kun krub; Gracias; Merci. I hope that these words selected merely by chance to present a theme of multicultural diversity are all expressions of thanks as intended by my amateur google research. The purpose was to discover how various languages convey the same concept of gratitude although indigenous to various cultures.
PoliticsPosted by
Langhorne - Levittown Times

State creates Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office

The Office of Advocacy and Reform, established in 2019 in an effort to protect Pennsylvania’s vulnerable populations, announced the creation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office and job openings within the office to lead efforts with state agencies and employers across the commonwealth. “As public servants, commonwealth employees should...