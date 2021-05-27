newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Morocco moves to vaccinate prison inmates 45 and up

By HASSAN ALAOUI - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

SALE, Morocco (AP) — About 300 inmates in a prison near the Moroccan capital have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of what authorities say is a commitment to protect a population considered especially vulnerable. Inmates age 45 and older lined up Wednesday for AstraZeneca vaccine shots at Al Arjat 1 prison in Sale, where both men and women are incarcerated. Prison authorities say about 4,400 of approximately 11,500 eligible inmates had been vaccinated as of Thursday. Morocco has about 85,000 inmates in 77 prisons, and their chronic overcrowding became a critical issue during the coronavirus pandemic since the virus spreads more easily in confined spaces.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Overcrowding#Morocco#Prisons#Vaccine#Prison Inmates#Ap#Moroccan#Al Arjat 1 Prison#Prison Authorities#Population#Astrazeneca Vaccine Shots#Women#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Law EnforcementTimes Daily

Cooks, nurses guard inmates with US prisons down 6K officers

Nearly one-third of federal correctional officer jobs in the United States are vacant, forcing prisons to use cooks, teachers, nurses and other workers to guard inmates. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Thailand mulling release of 50,000 inmates as Covid-19 hits prisons

(May 18): Thailand, already facing its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic, is considering cutting its prison population by as much as 16% to counter the rapid spread of infections among inmates and workers in overcrowded facilities. More than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in...
Florida StateNews4Jax.com

Florida state prisons slowly vaccinating inmates, but how many is unclear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officials across Florida have slowly started vaccinating people incarcerated inside local jails since April. In Bradford County, the sheriff allowed cameras into the jail as 29 people were given a COVID-19 vaccine in early April. The local pre-trial detention facility in Duval County, which reported more than...
Iowa StateCharles City Press

Letter to the Editor: No vaccine for Iowa inmates

Iowa inmates have not received the COVID-19 vaccination while Gov. Reynolds turns away federal vaccine for our state. Iowa inmates cannot have family visitations, while rest homes have permitted family visitations. Iowa inmates have received smaller portions and less quality food during the pandemic. Gov. Reynolds and the Department of...
Public SafetyMiami Herald

3 inmates killed in 1 week as feds sue Alabama over prisons

Three men died in apparent inmate-on-inmate assaults in less than one week in Alabama prisons, a spate of death that happened as the state faces a Justice Department lawsuit over prison violence and legislators seek more information from the troubled system. The deaths happened this month in separate incidents at...
104.1 WIKY

Analysis: Morocco’s tougher stance emboldened by U.S. Sahara move

RABAT (Reuters) – The United States’ recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara last year has emboldened Rabat to take a harder line with European states on the issue – an approach manifested in the migrant crisis with Spain this week. A senior Moroccan minister on Tuesday justified...
Violent CrimesBBC

Guatemala prison: Inmates beheaded in deadly gang fight

Police in Guatemala say at least seven prisoners have been killed during a fight between rival gangs in a jail in Quetzaltenango. Most of them were beheaded as members of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs attacked each other. The prison, 200km (125 miles) from the capital, was built...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Inmate sues to ensure methadone in prison

A woman who has been using methadone to successfully curb a heroin addiction is suing the New Mexico Corrections Department to try to ensure that she can continue to receive the medication when she gets transferred to prison next month to serve her sentence. The woman, identified in the lawsuit...
Public HealthNaturalNews

Everyone vaccinated for covid will DIE, warns French virologist

(Natural News) There is no chance of long-term survival for anyone who received a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection, according to leading French virologist Luc Montagnier. Everyone who is getting jabbed for the Chinese Virus will die, he reportedly stated during a recent interview, which you can watch below at Brighteon.com.
WorldPosted by
Forbes

Some Countries With The Highest Vaccination Rates Are Facing A Surge In Covid Deaths And Infections–Experts Say Complacency Is Partly To Blame

Some countries with the world’s highest vaccination rates are also battling devastating surges of Covid-19 and the highest death tolls, a worrying trend that has left experts and officials wondering whether successful inoculation drives have lulled governments into easing restrictions too soon and the public into a false sense of security.
Billings, MT740thefan.com

Inmate escapes from women’s prison in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana Department of Corrections is searching for an escapee from the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, prison staff discovered inmate Lisa Anne Nester, 50, was not at the facility. The department notified its law enforcement partners and is working to locate and apprehend Nester. The department does not believe Nester is a threat to public safety. Members of the public should not approach her, and should contact law enforcement if they have any information.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Australians Rush for Vaccines as COVID Lockdown Continues in Victoria

SYDNEY - Record numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations have been completed in Australia as a snap seven-day lockdown continues in the nation's second most-populous state. Seven million people in Victoria are subject to strict stay-at-home orders after a growing cluster of infections was detected in recent days. Australia has managed to mostly contain the coronavirus through lockdowns, the closure of its international borders and strict quarantine measures for returning citizens, but the national vaccination program has been beset by supply issues and hesitancy among many Australians.
Virginia StateCulpeper Star Exponent

Virginia prison inmate pleads guilty to threatening federal prosecutor

A Virginia prison inmate pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing a threat to harm an assistant U.S. attorney who had prosecuted him. Rondale Latte Claud, 44, faces up to 10 years in federal prison when sentenced Sept. 17 by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson. Claud was indicted last year on two counts of mailing threats to an assistant U.S. attorney who had prosecuted him and who was identified in court papers only as “P.O.”
Iowa StatePosted by
WDBO

Bomb-making materials found inside inmate’s cell at Iowa prison

ANAMOSA, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after officials found materials that could have been used to make a bomb in an inmate’s cell on Friday at Anamosa State Penitentiary in Iowa, according to multiple reports. Officials with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations visited the prison and interviewed inmates after...
Advocacy95.5 FM WIFC

Qatar charges migrant rights activist with generating disinformation

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar’s public prosecution has charged a Kenyan man who has written about migrant rights in the Gulf Arab state with receiving payment to spread disinformation, the government’s communication office (GCO) said on Saturday. Malcolm Bidali, who had been writing under a pseudonym, was arrested on May 5...
Violent Crimesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Argentine Justice condemns the policeman who symbolized the heavy hand of macrismo

The Argentine Justice has sentenced this Friday to two and a half years in suspended prison and five years of disqualification from office to the Argentine policeman Luis Chocobar, who has become the symbol of the security policy of the macrismo. On December 8, 2017, 18-year-old Juan Pablo Kukoc assaulted and stabbed an American tourist along with an accomplice on the streets of the popular Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca. Alerted by the neighbors, Chocobar pursued them. During the escape, he shot Kukoc in the back, who died shortly after from his injuries.
Economy101.9 KELO-FM

Philippines lifts ban on workers deploying to Saudi Arabia

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines on Saturday said the country’s workers could again go to work in Saudi Arabia, reversing a brief deployment ban after the kingdom said they would not be charged for COVID-19 tests and quarantine upon arrival. “Our Saudi-bound workers will no longer be disadvantaged,” said Labour...