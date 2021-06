Look Ma, no hands! Garmin Aviation has reason to celebrate and reflect in a very satisfying way upon the decade of effort it made to bring the first autonomous landing system for light aircraft to fruition. On June 3, the National Aeronautic Association (NAA) announced that Garmin’s Autoland system has won the 2020 Robert J. Collier Trophy, demonstrating “the greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America, with respect to improving the performance, efficiency, and safety of air or space vehicles, the value of which has been thoroughly demonstrated by actual use during the preceding year,” as noted on the NAA site.