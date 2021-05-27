Joyce M. Braaten, 96
Joyce M. Braaten, 96, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Our House Memory Care in Austin. Joyce Marcella was born July 7, 1924 on the family farm near Tolley, North Dakota to George and Emma (Ones) Nelson. She attended school in Tolley, North Dakota and graduated from Osage High School in Iowa. After graduation, she attended normal school and taught grades 3 thru 8 and then K-12 in St. Ansgar, Iowa. She traveled to Oregon to help in the war effort during WWII. Joyce was united in marriage to Kenneth Braaten on September 8, 1946 at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church. In the 1950s, she survived a battle with polio.www.austindailyherald.com