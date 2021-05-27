Joyce M. Braaten, 96

The next Ruby’s Pantry distribution day in Austin is scheduled for Thursday, May 20th at the Mower County Fairgrounds at 4:00 p.m. Bob Rosel, Media Coordinator for Ruby’s Pantry in Austin stated in a news release that, once again, the food will be distributed in a drive-by fashion, and he added that the distribution will take place rain or shine. There will be a limit of 2 bundles per vehicle, which is subject to change as the distribution proceeds, and they will be asking for a $20 exact cash donation for each bundle to help cover trucking and storage costs.