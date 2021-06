With grocery store labels and so many options on the market, many consumers believe that some animal products on the market have drug residue within them. “I think that the public has been influenced by niche markets and packaged labeling that implies that conventional farming has an issue with residues, when they don’t,” said Joe Armstong, a veterinarian and extension educator at the University of Minnesota. “Farmers have been doing this for a long time and they have been doing an excellent job at doing it. They all understand the public health concern that comes along with it and they do take it very very seriously.”