newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

20-year-old Calhoun man dies in motorcycle accident

By Matthew Segura
KNOE TV8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police say a 20-year-old from Calhoun was killed in a motorcycle accident on May 26, 2021. Louisiana State Police say it happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 151 just south US Hwy 80. Shane Rieger was identified as the deceased victim. Police say their...

www.knoe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calhoun, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Monroe, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Louisiana State Police#Motorcycle Accident#Under Investigation#Dot#Troop F#Man#La Hwy#La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – A former correctional officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Detention Center 1, in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced in federal court for violating the civil rights of three inmates in his custody.
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Ouachita Parish, LAopso.net

OPSO Captain Chris Tolbird Recognized by the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association

In an effort to honor the selfless work of Louisiana’s 14,000 deputies, each year the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association (LSA) honors a selected Deputy for the Deputy of the Year Award. The award is intended to recognize a Deputy Sheriff who has demonstrated an outstanding work ethic in the performance of his/her duty and strives to improve the quality of life in the community.
West Monroe, LAKEDM

WM Street Crimes Unit Is Back

The West Monroe Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit is back on the streets. Since May 6, three police officers from the West Monroe Police Department have been assignedto the department’s Street Crimes Unit, which operates out of the Metro Narcotics Building. The Street Crimes Unit operates as part of Metro Narcotics in cooperation with the Monroe Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Monroe, LAhannapub.com

Six escape Swanson, rounded up by authorities

With the assistance of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Monroe police apprehended six inmates at Swanson Correctional Center who had escaped the Office of Juvenile Justice facility. Police responded to complaints of a disturbance at the facility on May 9 at 11 p.m. Officers discovered that two guards were attacked...
Monroe, LAKNOE TV8

Two incidents: Swanson guards attacked by inmates, six escapes facility

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say they were called to Swanson Correctional Center on May 9 regarding a disturbance and again on May 10 regarding six escapees. According to the Monroe Police Department, during the late-night hours of May 9, 2021, two guards were attacked. They say inmates were able to gain access to a control center, allowing others to roam freely throughout the complex.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Ouachita Parish, LAopso.net

OPSO Deputy Joseph Castagnetta, Sr. Retires

Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Court Support and Security Division hosted a retirement party this morning for retiring Deputy Joseph Castagnetta, Sr. Deputy Castagnetta is retiring after 17 years of dedicated service with OPSO. Prior to his service at OPSO, Joe worked for the U.S. Post Office for...
Monroe, LAhannapub.com

OPSO arrests Monroe man for driving with suspended license

Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man for driving while his driver's license was suspended last week after authorities observed the suspect driving his vehicle in reverse on a public road. Willie Fowler, 36, of 3017 Lee Ave., Monroe left his driveway but instead of going straight, he continued...
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bienville; Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson Parish in north central Louisiana South central Union Parish in north central Louisiana West central Ouachita Parish in north central Louisiana Southeastern Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southern Lincoln Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1224 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Arcadia to 7 miles northwest of Jonesboro, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ruston, Grambling, Jonesboro, Choudrant, Simsboro, Chatham, Hodge, North Hodge, Vienna, East Hodge, Quitman, Eros, Downsville, Calhoun, Mineral Springs, Caderville, Friendship and Liberty Hill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Monroe, LAhannapub.com

Monroe man wanted for dealing heroin arrested on host of drug charges

Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on several charges including possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute last week after authorities stopped the suspect's vehicle for failing to stop at a traffic signal's red light. The driver, Marcus R. Tyson, 40, of 3802 Pippin St., Monroe, had...