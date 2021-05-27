newsbreak-logo
Chris Woods tops Limited Late Models at Winder-Barrow

By Brandon Reed
accesswdun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Woods led wire-to-wire in a caution free Limited Late Model feature en route to the win at Georgia’s Winder-Barrow Speedway. The Statham, Georgia driver started the feature on the pole, and jumped out to the early lead over Joe Yarbrough with Nick Sellers in pursuit. Before the first lap was completed, Sellers moved to second and began working to track down Woods.

