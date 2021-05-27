Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Civility is within You -- Let it Out

standardnewswire.com
 13 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 27, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ -- "Civility is within you. Pass it on." Rev. Susan Sparks recounts seeing this billboard outside Las Vegas in her new book, Love, a Tiara and a Cupcake. "This was such a simple reminder, but one that hit me like a jet breaking the sound barrier. We have civility in us. Find it, remember it and pass it on." Christian civility is the purpose of the fifth-tenth annual Say Something Nice Sunday on June 6, 2021.

standardnewswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiara#First Baptist Church#Christian Civility#Faith#Methodists Churches#Disciples#Relationships#Wise Words#Love#Pastor#Healing#Lutheran#Bishop#Special Ways#S C#Book#Today#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Ma’am Saab Encourages Charleston to Honor The Women in Their Lives

Co-Owners Raheel Gauba and Maryam Ghazvani will be giving away some hot new items from their newly-released merch line (like t-shirts, leggings, beach towels and more) to a selection of individuals who write a name on their window display, take a selfie, and then post to Instagram tagging @Ma’amSaabChs and #myBossLady.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Q&A with singer Shyleah Booker

I leaned about a unique event through a Facebook posting recently. Trident United Way is about to wrap up hosting it's first ever “Sing United” competition to raise money for community programming. I then found out one of the finalists is singer Shyleah Booker of Summerville. After four rounds, she...
Mount Pleasant, SCThe Post and Courier

HS student creates “Blessing Rocks” for East Cooper Medical Center

East Cooper Medical Center recently recognized the generous efforts of Taemaisha Collins. Collins is a senior at Waccamaw High School in Pawley’s Island. Collins has placed hand-painted rocks with inspirational messages throughout the hospital’s campus in Mount Pleasant to create a more cheerful environment for healthcare workers. Every six months, since 2018, she has added to the unique displays.
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

SPOTLIGHT: SCIWAY

The public spiritedness of our underwriters allows us to bring Charleston Currents to you at no cost. Today we shine our spotlight on SCIWAY. Pronounced “sky-way,” SCIWAY is South Carolina’s Information Superhighway — the largest and most comprehensive directory of South Carolina information on the Internet. It includes thousands of links to other South Carolina Web sites, including Charleston Currents, as well as an amazing collection of maps, charts, articles, photos and other resources.
Charleston County, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEW for 5/17: Tax day; Red snowflakes; More

GET OUT AND SMELL SPRING. Magnolias and all sorts of flowers are blooming. May brings comfortable temperature as we brace for what’s to come — the sweltering humidity that starts with gusto next month. See something you think our readers would enjoy? Snap a shot and send it along to editor@charlestoncurrents.com.
Charleston, SCcarolinasportsman.com

200 turkeys by age 40 for Tom Siwarski

Fishing guide completes hunting goal in the nick of time. Capt. Tom Siwarski of Carolina Aero Marine Adventures is a fishing guide by trade. And when not on the water, he loves hunting. The Charleston, SC resident had a lifetime goal to kill 200 turkeys by age 40. He completed the task this spring.
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

CALENDAR: Jazz meets classical in four coming shows

Staff reports | Although jazz and classical music are different in many ways, the border between the two genres is fluid. According to the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, America’s classical music is jazz and it breathes spontaneity while being contained within the technical mastery of a composition. In three shows this...
Charleston, SCabccolumbia.com

Rally in Charleston calls for “Justice for Jamal, Justice for All”

CNN– A rally Monday in Charleston called for police accountability in the jailhouse death of Jamal Sutherland. Sutherland was the Black man with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia who was tased by officers before being rendered unconscious and dying in January. Dozens of people gathered outside the Charleston County Courthouse in...
Charleston, SCcofc.edu

6 Ways to Live Your Best Life at CofC

If you’ve ever set foot on the College of Charleston campus, then you know it’s a special place for students to explore, engage and discover their futures. As we prepare to welcome the Class of 2025 into the CofC family this fall, we wanted to offer a few more reasons to get excited about your impending journey as a Cougar and some ways to get the most from your time at the College.