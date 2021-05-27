Civility is within You -- Let it Out

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 27, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ -- "Civility is within you. Pass it on." Rev. Susan Sparks recounts seeing this billboard outside Las Vegas in her new book, Love, a Tiara and a Cupcake. "This was such a simple reminder, but one that hit me like a jet breaking the sound barrier. We have civility in us. Find it, remember it and pass it on." Christian civility is the purpose of the fifth-tenth annual Say Something Nice Sunday on June 6, 2021.