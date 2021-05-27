Meeting to discuss Georgia ballot review canceled

ATLANTA (AP) — Citing newly filed motions, a judge has canceled a meeting to discuss logistical plans for a review of absentee ballots from Georgia’s most populous county. Henry County Chief Judge Brian Amero last week agreed to unseal 147,000 mail ballots from Fulton County after a group of voters sued for access to look for evidence of fraud in last year’s general election. He had scheduled a meeting Friday to discuss the specifics of the scanning and visual inspection of the ballots. In an email sent to the parties Thursday, the judge said newly filed motions need to be dealt with before logistics can be discussed.