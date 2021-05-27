Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Hysteria Grips Pro-Abortion Activists

standardnewswire.com
 13 days ago

Pro-abortion activists are in a state of hysteria. The reasons why are not hard to understand. In communities and states across the country there has been an explosion in pro-life legislation. In fact, more than 500 legal restrictions have been introduced in state legislatures over the past four months. Moreover, there are now 29 "sanctuary cities" for the unborn, locales that prohibit abortion procurement and services. On top of this, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. No wonder the alarms are going off in pro-abortion quarters.

standardnewswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#State Legislatures#Protest Riot#Pro Abortion Activists#Pro Choice Activists#Political Activists#Mass Hysteria#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Naral Pro Choice America#The Catholic Church#Anti Catholic#Catholics For Choice#New York Times#Testify#White House#Pro Life Legislation#White Patriarchal Control#Rational Voices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Protests
Related
U.S. Politicslc.org

Biden Continues Deadly Pro-Abortion Agenda

The Biden administration’s pro-death radical agenda continues as the fiscal 2022 budget proposal includes eliminating the Hyde Amendment, which will destroy a 40-year ban on federal funding for abortions and force taxpayers to pay for the intentional killing of unborn babies. The Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal money from being...
Religiondebunking-christianity.com

Abortion and "The Christian Abuse of the Sanctity of Life"

There is a very informational and very heated debate about abortion taking place between commenters at DC right here. One thing that strikes me is the inconsistency of claiming abortion should be considered murder with a pro-life position. If abortion is murder, then why shouldn't a mother who pays for an abortion be charged with accessory to murder, just like someone who hires a hit man to kill someone? Also, why shouldn't the abortion provider be charged with first degree murder? If the pro-lifer reduces the penalties for murder due the fact that it's a controversial issue to specify the exact moment when a fetus is to be granted personhood, and that there is no black and white answer to what kind of penalties should be given, then why not just let the woman decide and be done with it all, by making abortion legal on demand? I think women can decide for themselves. I think women should decide for themselves. One cannot hide behind what the laws stipulate on this point since the pro-lifer needs to either defend the laws, or get them changed.
Women's HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Pro-choice defenders’ abortion stand is unreasonable

Regarding “Editorial: Abortion rights are now at the mercy of the most conservative court in modern times.” (May 24): It’s true, as the Editorial Board says, that in 1973 “the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion is a constitutionally protected right, within reason. The issue has continued to roil America, but strong majorities have consistently said abortion should be legal, with restrictions.”
Presidential Electionthelily.com

Biden omitted an abortion restriction from his budget. Women of color are to thank, activists say.

Last October, abortion advocate Brittany Mostiller spoke at a virtual rally hosted by then-vice presidential candidate Kamala D. Harris. In hopes that the Biden administration would advocate for Congress to repeal the Hyde Amendment, a provision in the federal budget that bars Medicaid from covering the cost of abortion in most cases, Mostiller told her abortion story.
Mississippi StateWashington Post

Supreme Court's hearing of Mississippi abortion law is a gut check for pro-lifers

(RNS) — Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to take up the most important challenge to a U.S. abortion law in nearly three decades. Under scrutiny is Mississippi’s statute protecting most prenatal children beyond 15 weeks of gestation. If Roe v. Wade is still the controlling precedent, Mississippi’s law will likely be found unconstitutional, as the majority opinion in Roe stated that all abortion limits prior to viability violate a woman’s right to privacy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to a showdown over abortion in a case that could dramatically alter nearly 50 years of rulings on abortion rights. With three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump part of a 6-3 conservative majority, the court is taking on a case about whether states can ban abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

A Marriage From Hell

Its 9am on a March morning when I wake up and instinctively roll to my side, pick up my phone and begin my morning routine of mindless social media scrolling just like millions of others around the world. A practice so regular and subconscious at this point that one seldom questions why this must be the very first action of their day. Only this time something is very different in my carefully curated feed of predictable media, its showing the same thing everyone else is seeing; CO-VID19. Lockdowns, closures, cancelled concerts, no flights, no university, no outside. No matter what the headlines read, they all meant one thing. I’m stuck inside with my marriage from hell.
Congress & CourtsLongview News-Journal

Hewitt: Let states decide on abortion

Sometime next year, the Supreme Court will decide whether to continue to find the right to abortion in the Constitution or give up on its deeply misguided, half-century-long effort. The court will have before it not just the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the constitutionality of...
Collegescrescentcitytimes.com

NOTRE DAME STUDENTS DON’T WANT PRO-ABORTION JOE BIDEN AT THEIR GRADUATION

Credit to StudentsforLife.org – Samantha Kamman, Guest Contributor – May 26, 2021. For twenty years, the sitting president or vice-president has addressed Notre Dame graduates but, in a move that breaks with tradition, President Joe Biden will not attend the university’s 2021 commencement ceremony. According to the Catholic News Agency,...
Texas StateNew York Post

Power-hungry Dems are stirring hysteria over Texas’ sane election reforms

The Democratic Party’s opposition to legislative minorities using whatever leverage they have to block legislation is highly situational. In Washington, DC, where Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress, the Senate filibuster is portrayed as a Jim Crow relic that is profoundly undemocratic. In Austin, Texas, where Republicans control the governor’s mansion and both chambers of the legislature, House Democrats walking out to prevent the passage of a bill with majority support is portrayed as a heroic act preserving our democracy.
Charitiesmichaelsavage.com

Radical Soros-Backed Group Supporting Legal Bail Fund for Violent Pro-Palestinian ‘Activists’

The radical Soros-funded Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ) is a “fiscal sponsor” of the newly-created Palestine Freedom Fund, a project of the rabid anti-Israel NY4Palestine Coalition which “as a first initiative” has raised nearly $20,000 to fund legal expenses for Palestinian protesters who participated in antisemitic demonstrations that descended into violence against Jews in Midtown Manhattan last week.
Celebritiessoonerpolitics.org

Shapiro SLAMS the Left for Cheering HORRID Pro-Abortion Speech

LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos every day. http://bit.ly/2QA8RbN A Texas high school valedictorian who used her platform to promote a pro-abortion message to her classmates and their parents is receiving praise from celebrities and progressive politicians. Watch the full episode here: https://bit.ly/3vR0iwP Watch full episodes of The Ben Shapiro Show here: https://bit.ly/3kKIgXt Don’t miss 'CANDACE,' the Daily Wire’s new show starring conservative lightning rod, Candace Owens. Join today: https://utm.io/udcMK My new book, 'The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America's Institutions Against Dissent,’ is now available for pre-order! Secure your copy today before it releases on July 27th. Click here: https://utm.io/udkzQ Connect with me on social media: Twitter — https://twitter.com/benshapiro Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/officialbenshapiro Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/officialbenshapiro/?hl=en Snapchat — https://story.snapchat.com/p/a2bc877d-b2ed-47f5-974b-854523bbcd25 #TheBenShapiroShow #News #Politics #DailyWire.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Independent

Record number of Americans say abortion ‘morally acceptable,’ Gallup poll finds

More Americans believe abortion is acceptable today than at any point in the past 20 years, according to a recent poll. Gallup found that 47 per cent of Americans believe that receiving an abortion is morally acceptable. That number is the highest that it has been since the polling organisation began asking the question two decades ago. On the flip side, nearly the same number of Americans – 46 per cent – believe abortion is "morally wrong." The poll determined that it was largely Democrats and independents whose acceptance of abortion grew since the last poll. Of those groups,...