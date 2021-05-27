Hysteria Grips Pro-Abortion Activists
Pro-abortion activists are in a state of hysteria. The reasons why are not hard to understand. In communities and states across the country there has been an explosion in pro-life legislation. In fact, more than 500 legal restrictions have been introduced in state legislatures over the past four months. Moreover, there are now 29 "sanctuary cities" for the unborn, locales that prohibit abortion procurement and services. On top of this, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. No wonder the alarms are going off in pro-abortion quarters.standardnewswire.com