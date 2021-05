The first time, make life easy. One of the best tips for anglers fishing Lake of the Woods is there are a number of great options for fishing on a charter boat or with a guide. Especially the first time to the big water, some anglers who own their own boats even find it helpful to jump on-board a charter or with a guide the first time out to get a lay of the land. When you step aboard, nearly everything is provided. Rods, reels, tackle, bait, expertise in navigation and getting you on fish. This make life easy as all you need to do is dress for the weather, bring sunglasses and a camera to record the adventure.