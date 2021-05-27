Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Rain Gardens: What They Are and Why They're So Important

By Les Engels
thespruce.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain gardens are often misunderstood, with many misconceptions around what they are and why you would have one. Maybe you've heard rain gardens are important for the environment, or you've heard that they are little gardens that go in soggy areas in your yard. It's true that rain gardens are...

www.thespruce.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Ground Water#Water Systems#Garden Plants#Green Roofs#Native Plants#Parking Lots#Nps#Rain Gardens Work#Installing Rain Gardens#Wet Soil#Rainwater#Soggy Areas#Patios#Runoff#Soils#Waterways#Dry Conditions#Driveways#Placing Plants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Marion County, INindymidtownmagazine.com

Rain Garden Workshop June 24

The Marion County Soil & Water Conservation District is teaming up with ROW (Reconnecting to Our Waterways), Kheprw Institute and The City League to offer Rain Garden and Rain Barrel Build workshops this summer!. The workshops will be Thursday, June 24 from 6:30-7:45 p.m., at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Space...
GardeningSaipan Tribune

Build your own rain garden

The rainy season will be coming in a few months, and along with it comes stormwater that go eventually into our oceans. Problem lies, however, when this stormwater picks up sediments along the way, becomes polluted and badly affects our coral reefs. Rain gardens are “depressions” or “dips” that slow...
Charlotte, NCfinegardening.com

Spring in Lena’s Garden

Hello! My name is Lena White. I live in Charlotte, North Carolina. I’ve been gardening here for over 30 years. I’ve just recently retired from the practice of medicine, so now I have more time to spend doing what I love. This spring’s show of color has been really special!
Gardeningpurewow.com

How to Get in on the Getaway Garden Trend (Even If You Don’t Have a Yard)

Just like sourdough-starting and tie-dying, it seemed like everyone got in on gardening at the start of the pandemic. And like those trends, people thought it would simmer down, once vaccinations rolled out and things started opening up. But the opposite has occurred. “Those early container gardens and vegetable gardens...
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

How to Care for Your Citrus Tree

San Diego’s climate is ripe for the picking when it comes to growing citrus trees. No matter your palate preference—limes, lemons, oranges, grapefruits—these sun-loving trees all require the same kind of care. That’s according to David Archer, owner of Bonita Creek Nursery, who filled out our tip sheet on how to care for your citrus tree.
Gardeningcommunityreporter.org

So Long from This Garden

It has been fun, and I’ve learned a lot preparing these monthly columns for the Community Reporter. I hope that you learned a lot too. We have lived through 14 fruitful growing seasons since Maxine McCormick asked me to try my hand at a gardening column. Two more editors and many bushels of produce later, I have decided to retire my garden-themed contributions to the paper.
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
Gardeningmomtastic.com

The Best Potting Soil

The potting soil that your plants grow in can make all the difference in their health and vitality, and each variety needs a little something different to help them thrive. Succulents and cacti require loose soil that dries quickly to prevent root rot, while tropical house plants like monstera prefer soil that stays moist to keep them hydrated. We’ve researched the best potting soils around and compiled our favorites so that you can make the best choice for your garden.
Gardeningalmanac.com

Shortcuts to Start Vegetable Gardening

Preparing vegetable beds, laying essential paths, raising plants from seed and keeping your crops watered and healthy all takes time, and let’s face it, gardening can be hard work. 7 Vegetable Garden Shortcuts. 1. Pick Easy Vegetables to Grow!. It might seem obvious, but choosing vegetables that are easy to...
Gardeningmainstreetnews.com

June gardening tips

Heat is not the only thing the month of June brings us. For gardeners, this month delivers a bountiful harvest of produce such as blueberries, cucumbers and peppers. After eating “high on the hog,” it is important to get busy in the garden to take care of the chores the hot weather brings in.
GardeningTelegraph

How to water your plants properly when the weather is dry

Every week, Telegraph gardening expert Helen Yemm gives tips and advice on all your gardening problems whether at home or on the allotment. If you have a question, see below for how to contact her. There is something undeniably glorious about the fresh, earthy smell of a wet garden. But...
GardeningYankton Daily Press

Soil Health Gardening: Less Weeding, More Fun

PIERRE — Wouldn’t it be nice to have a large summer garden without all the weeding?. By using a few soil health practices, South Dakota gardeners might just be able to pull that off while improving the structure and fertility of their soil. Jeff Hemenway is a former Natural Resources...
GardeningWilkes Journal Patriot

Planting native species makes sense

No offense to admirers of the red leaves and berries of nandina shrubs and the way butterfly bushes attract pollinators, but these foreign invaders are prime examples of why planting native species is a much better option for the ecosystem. Planting native species helps an ecosystem function as it should.
Gardeningalmanac.com

How to Attract Earthworms to Your Garden

Worms can absorb oxygen through their skin, can eat their own body weight in soil, and—despite having no eyes—navigate by sensing light and vibrations in the soil. When the frost leaves the ground, the earthworms start moving upward in the soil looking for mates. Look closely and you might see one disappearing back into the ground. They are breaking up leaft litter and other debris to recycle nutrients back to the soil. Their movement mixes up the soil while creating a network of burrows to help air and water move through the soil.
Gardeninggardeningchannel.com

How Often Do I Need to Water a Vegetable Garden?

QUESTION: How often should I water a vegetable garden? I’m planting one this year and need to know. — Alfred D. ANSWER: Because your water will get some of its sustenance from rainfall, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to your question. However, between rainfall and the water you provide, you should provide your garden with at least one inch of water per week. Some vegetables do best with two inches of water per week. Tomato plants are different and should get a gallon of water at least twice each week and sometimes more frequently. You may have seen these instructions before and wondered what they mean.
Gardeningwestsidenewsny.com

Ferns for your garden

Ferns are a great choice for your garden. There is much to like about these easy-to-care-for plants. Ferns add soothing green color and beautiful foliage to shady areas of your landscape, are hardy to Zone 2, are not terribly demanding, and are not attractive to deer. If you have areas...
Gardeningtillamookheadlightherald.com

Gardening Matters: Mulch versus compost

Here we are in June already. I am at a loss as to figure out why the winter months of January and February seem to drag on and then comes May and June and boom! Just like that we are into summer. Allow me to quote my favorite garden author Gertrude Jekyll (1843 - 1932) when she says June is “… the time of perfect young summer, the fulfillment of the promise of earlier, and with as yet no sign to remind one that its fresh young beauty will ever fade….”