Watch this Civilian Toyota Mega Cruiser in-depth review

The 2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion is a limited-run aesthetic package that brings a lot of value for the money. The Kia Stinger might not be quite as popular as Kia had hoped, but when it was released, it proved itself a viable and formidable competitor for those well-known German brands and it forced auto enthusiasts to look at the Korean brand a little differently. These days, Stinger sales bounce from around the high three-figure to low four-figure range per month, and a new limited production Stinger Scorpion Edition could help increase sales a bit. It comes just a short time after we laid eyes on the updated 2022 Kia Stinger which means we’re still waiting for the next-gen, highly evolved Stinger that could be arriving for 2024 or 2025.