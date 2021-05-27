Nintendo Download: World's End Club
World's End Club is the big focus this week on the Switch eShop, and one of the few featured games in a sea of oddities. The most odd is easily Spy Alarm, which gives off extremely '90s "your sibling will get caught breaking in your room" vibes. For $10, "Spy alarm transmits an invisible infra-red beam from IR Camera at the bottom of the right Joy-Con, if someone or something crosses the beam, the beams bounces back to the IR Camera which then sounds the alarm."www.destructoid.com