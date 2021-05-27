Nintendo Download: World's End Club

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for May 28th, 2021. In spite of the fact that more than twenty-five new games hit the eShop yesterday, today has a huge number of releases all on its own. The obvious highlights include Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World and World’s End Club, but there are plenty of other interesting games to check out. And some really bad ones, too. That’s the business! We’ve also got a rather large list of new sales to look at, and a rather small list of outgoing sales to consider. Let’s have a look at everything and see what’s what!