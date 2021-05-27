Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Nintendo Download: World's End Club

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld's End Club is the big focus this week on the Switch eShop, and one of the few featured games in a sea of oddities. The most odd is easily Spy Alarm, which gives off extremely '90s "your sibling will get caught breaking in your room" vibes. For $10, "Spy alarm transmits an invisible infra-red beam from IR Camera at the bottom of the right Joy-Con, if someone or something crosses the beam, the beams bounces back to the IR Camera which then sounds the alarm."

www.destructoid.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Life#Club Nintendo#End Of The World#Warhammer#Sea Monster#Secs World#Ir Camera#Dreamworks Spirit Lucky#Secs World S End Club#Monster World#Fun#Stories Mini Car#Adventures#Ice Spell Love#Racing#Mysteries#Princess#Spy Alarm#Earth#Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cats
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesgamingnewsanalyst.com

Monster Hunter World: Iceborn iOS Latest Version Free Download

Monster Hunter World: Iceborn iOS Latest Version Free Download. Gambling generally circumstance once we talk describes games we play gaming consoles such as Xbox, PlayStation, or individual computers. Video games on such gaming consoles are top-rated from the new creation. 1 such recently popularised sport is monster search world: iceborne.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Miitopia joins this week’s Nintendo eShop roundup

It’s time to check out the latest offerings on the Nintendo eShop. This week’s highlights includes the Mii-inspired role-playing shenanighans of Miitopia. You could also settle the score with the multiplayer mayhem of Knockout City. Or revisit apocalyptic Tokyo in the remastered classic, Shin Megami Tensei III. Check out the...
Video GamesGematsu

This Week’s Japanese Game Releases: Biomutant, Tantei Bokumetsu, World’s End Club, more

Biomutant for PlayStation 4, Tantei Bokumetsu for PlayStation 4 and Switch, and World’s End Club for Switch are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases. Due out worldwide, Biomutant is an open-world action RPG in which players create their own “mutant” protagonist who fights in a martial arts-styled combat that mixes melee, shooting, and mutant ability action. As a plague runs through the land and the Tree-of-Life bleeds death from its roots, the Tribes of the world stand divided. It is the player’s mission to either save the land—or lead it to an even darker destiny.
Video Gameslifewire.com

Nintendo's Miitopia is a Kid-Friendly Take on RPGs

Miitopia is an all-ages fantasy RPG that lets you customize all the major characters' identities. Nintendo's Mii character creator has fallen a bit out of focus with the Switch, but it's still more flexible than it has any right to be. Like a lot of first-party Nintendo games, it's aimed...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Join the Go-Getters Club in World’s End Club, now available on Switch

Do you like friendship? Shared experiences? Twisting plots that test your bonds and hopes taking place in murder games? Well, then you just might be ready to join the Go-Getters Club!. World’s End Club brings a story concocted by the minds behind Danganronpa and Zero Escape full of cute characters...
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World’, ‘World’s End Club’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for May 28th, 2021. In spite of the fact that more than twenty-five new games hit the eShop yesterday, today has a huge number of releases all on its own. The obvious highlights include Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World and World’s End Club, but there are plenty of other interesting games to check out. And some really bad ones, too. That’s the business! We’ve also got a rather large list of new sales to look at, and a rather small list of outgoing sales to consider. Let’s have a look at everything and see what’s what!
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Trove’s Finally On Its Way To Nintendo Switch

This summer, gamigo is rounding out the console availability of the voxel-MMO Trove by bringing it to Nintendo Switch. The game currently boasts 28 million players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and gamigo is hoping this will expand its reach. While the game will be available on the console this...
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Update Adds New Free SNES and NES Games to Download

A new Nintendo Switch Online update is live on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite with five new free SNES and NES games. For the month, those subscribed to Switch Online are being treated to four SNES games and a single NES game. The split between SNES and NES games may seem lopsided -- it is -- but it's been like this for months as Nintendo is slowly but surely running out of NES games to add, at least of the compelling variety.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

World End’s Club: launch livestream, latest set of screenshots, extras

It’s today that World End’s Club, the latest game from Too Kyo Games, launches in Japan (it will be released tomorrow in Europe and North America). To celebrate, IzanagiGames are holding a special livestream on YouTube later today. It will feature the following people:. Megumi Ogata (Pochi’s voice actress) Kotaro...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Asha in Monster World now available on Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch

STUDIOARTDINK and ININ Games released today Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available digitally through the online stores as well as retail. The new release trailer can be seen below…. Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is a remastered action-adventure...
Video GamesIGN

End of the World

Welcome to the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Biomutant on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In this section we’ll lead you through locating Lupa-Lupin and facing him one final time before the world ends. Out-of-Date urges you to face Lupa-Lupin one last time before heading out on The...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

If the Switch Pro’s official name isn’t the Super Nintendo Switch I’ll never trust Nintendo again

As a games writer, console names are incredibly important to me. I’ve got to type whatever a company ends up callings its hardware tens of thousands of times, so it’s something I take an interest in. With rumors of an impending “Switch Pro,” I have to wonder what route Nintendo will take. Since it’s almost assuredly a midlife refresh and not an entirely new console, “Super Nintendo Switch” is the most obvious name, and if Nintendo doesn’t go with it, I’m not sure I can handle it.
SoccerTouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘World’s End Club’, ‘Disney Heroes’, ‘Sociable Soccer ’21’, ‘Jetpack Joyride’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. Wow, there are lots of neat updates in the list today. Some Apple Arcade games got huge updates, some free-to-play titles have neat events going, and we’ve got a couple of the usual suspects to go with those. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!