Resident Evil Village hits four million shipments and sales in just 19 days

The major Japanese gaming company, Capcom, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the “Resident Evil” franchise this year. I could not think of a better way to commemorate the occasion than to release another main entry in the popular horror franchise. “Resident Evil Village,” also known as “Resident Evil 8,” released on May 7, 2021, on all major platforms except the Nintendo Switch. The game also marks the first Resident Evil title on the new-generation consoles: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you are fortunate to own one, it is hands down the most stunning “Resident Evil” ever made. Fans will be pleased to know that Capcom has given the world another worthy addition to the series regardless of some of its flaws. The main story of “Village” is a bit hazy and is not as well-paced as previous entries, but it is still an enjoyable experience.