Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Resident Evil Village hits four million shipments and sales in just 19 days

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResident Evil Village is on its way to becoming one of the fastest-selling titles in Capcom history. The super-grim sequel has already raked in over four million shipments and digital sales in its first 19 days, comprised of figures taken from PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia platforms. For the sake...

www.destructoid.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil Village#The Four Million#Global Marketing#Pc Sales#Global Sales#Hits#Stadia#Romanian#Metropolis#Remake#Capcom History#Digital Sales#Releases#Figures#Biohazard#Daughter#Spades#Venture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Resident Evil 7 Holds Many “Village” Clues

Resident Evil Village — the latest entry in Capcom’s iconic survival horror franchise — cleverly combines classic gothic horror elements with traditional Resident Evil lore. Since the initial trailers for Resident Evil Village started rolling out almost a year ago, fans have been wondering how vampires and werewolves could possibly be important to the Winters family story.
Video Gamesmagazinebuzz.com

Capcom opens up internal battles around the work of Resident Evil Villages

Capcom is unexpectedly outspoken about developing Resident Evil Village. Once again, it can be added. Regarding the release, investigations are said to have shown this Resident Evil 7 Where ‘Very disgusting’Accordingly, the balance has changed. In a new video, it’s aptly called Internal strugglesIt tells us what happened when the developers and the QA group thought differently.
Video Gamessxustudentmedia.com

Resident Evil Village: Action-Horror is Back

Resident Evil: Village is the latest mainline installment in the 25-year-old horror franchise. Following three years after the events of Resident Evil 7, Village takes place in a mysterious part of Europe where Ethan Winters (the protagonist of Resident Evil 7) is living happily with his wife Mia and his new daughter Rose. Things quickly turn sour when Chris Refield (the franchise’s primary hero) guns down Mia and kidnaps baby Rose.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

UK Sales Charts: Mass Effect Makes Way as Resident Evil Village Reclaims Number One

Resident Evil Village is doing very well for itself so far, if the UK's physical sales are anything to go by. The game debuted in the top spot, came in second last week, and is now back in prime position. Capcom's survival horror hit continues to sell best on PlayStation too, with the PS5 and PS4 versions making up nearly three quarters of the week's boxed sales.
Video Gamesunfspinnaker.com

‘Resident Evil Village’ game review

The major Japanese gaming company, Capcom, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the “Resident Evil” franchise this year. I could not think of a better way to commemorate the occasion than to release another main entry in the popular horror franchise. “Resident Evil Village,” also known as “Resident Evil 8,” released on May 7, 2021, on all major platforms except the Nintendo Switch. The game also marks the first Resident Evil title on the new-generation consoles: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you are fortunate to own one, it is hands down the most stunning “Resident Evil” ever made. Fans will be pleased to know that Capcom has given the world another worthy addition to the series regardless of some of its flaws. The main story of “Village” is a bit hazy and is not as well-paced as previous entries, but it is still an enjoyable experience.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Rumor: Dragon's Dogma 2 to be Powered by Resident Evil Village Engine

A well-known insider informed that Dragon's Dogma 2 is being developed on the RE Engine, used in Resident Evil Village. Capcom hasn't officially announced the game, although its launch is expected at the latest next year. Well-known and rather reliable insider Dusk Golem tweeted on Saturday that Dragon's Dogma 2,...
Video GamesPolygon

Resident Evil Village mechanical doors and drawbridges guide

When you and escape Resident Evil Village’s Reservoir, you’ll have a new key item — the crank. You’ll need this to open the two mechanical doors and lower two drawbridges. In this RE8 walkthrough, we’ll tell you where to find the crank key item, where to find both mechanical doors...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

10 Games Like Resident Evil Village You Should Give A Hand To

Resident Evil Village is making horror sexy again, and we’re not just talking about its curvaceous bloodsucking antagonist, either. It offers a compelling mix of semi-open world exploration with some of the best gunfighting the series has ever seen for a more action-oriented experience than its prequel, Resident Evil 7.
Video GamesIGN

Resident Evil Village: Third Person Gameplay Mod

Looking for a change in perspective? Don't worry, Fluffyquack has got you covered with this Resident Evil Village third-person mod! So whether you're in the mood for a 3rd person over-the-shoulder RE4 style experience or you just want to see what Ethan Winters looks like, this mod has you covered. Want to download it for yourself? Here is the link! https://www.patreon.com/FluffyQuack.
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Resident Evil Village

Wow. What a strange yet thrilling roller coaster of a game Resident Evil Village turned out to be. What comes off initially as an homage to the iconic Resident Evil 4 quickly ends up being its own beast. Resident Evil has had a lot of identities over the years, from serious, to the utmost ridiculous scenarios. Never has the series embraced the latter so much that it ends up working to its charm. The Resident Evil franchise is continuously evolving, shifting gameplay styles, plot focuses, and even main characters. Now, with Village, we have the biggest monster menagerie in the series to date, and it’s up to common man Ethan Winters to tackle it head-on.
Video GamesPolygon

Resident Evil Village guide: Riverbank Treasure House walkthrough

After you escape Resident Evil Village’s Castle Dimitrescu, you’ll meet Duke in the Altar area of the eponymous Village. When you return from the house with the red chimney, he’ll mark several treasures on your map. Several of the treasures are easy enough to reach. One, though, the Riverbank Treasure House, takes several extra steps.