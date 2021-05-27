Cancel
Sonic Central's 'one more thing' is a new Sonic game tease for 2022

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh Sonic Central. You were about to leave us with "here's a remaster" and "a bunch of merch and collaborations," but you just had to give us one more tease!. Right as the stream was about to end, Sega gave us that classic "one more thing." For a few seconds Sonic ran through a forest and presented the below symbol for us all to speculate on. Folks noticed this earlier this week when they saw a not-quite Sonic Colors tease in the recent fan appreciation video. As it turns out, it's a new project.

www.destructoid.com
