newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise Gets Its Reopening Date

By Liam cole
newsnationusa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Disneyland park attraction reopens on July 16, 2021. New stories, characters, and scenes will be part of the boat-based ride. Advance tickets and reservations are required for Disneyland park. DISNEYLAND PARK… is known to be a spot that swirls with magic and merry moments throughout the year. But come...

newsnationusa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Park#Disney Theme Parks#Disney Cruise#Wonderland#Enchanted#Advance#Lost Found#Disney Imagineers#Disney Parks Blog#Avengers Campus#Attractions#Magic Kingdom#Lush#Splashy Hippos#Tickets#Happy Elephants#Awning Lined Boats#Fresh Debuts#Storylines#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disneyland Resort
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
News Break
Disneyland
Related
TravelInside the Magic

Riders Surprised With Chance to Be a Guest Skipper on Jungle Cruise!

Cast Members are part of what makes the theme parks so magical. The joy and happiness that Disney Cast Members bring to each and every Guest is unforgettable — Especially if you are granted a magical moment!. That’s exactly what happened to two Disney World Guests who were given the...
MoviesPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: The Rock Takes a Disney Cruise

The whole conceit of the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland is that it’s a ramshackle journey on a rickety old boat piloted by a joking, possibly incompetent captain. So it’s actually kind of fitting that the Jungle Cruise movie wound up getting delayed for a full year because of the Covid pandemic. Anything with the “Jungle Cruise” name on it should not arrive on time. It should be late, and possibly falling apart.
California StateInside the Magic

Here’s How Disneyland Is Getting “Back to Normal”

The State of California plans to reopen the economy on June 15, and with that will come lifted restrictions for businesses everywhere in the state. But there are separate recommendations for “mega-events” — and theme parks are included. So, what does this mean for the Disneyland Resort theme parks?. Based...
MoviesComicBook

Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise Featured On Disney D23 Magazine Cover

Ahead of its premiere later this summer, Disney's upcoming Jungle Cruise movie has been revealed to be the cover story for the summer 2021 issue of Disney twenty-three magazine. Featured on the cover are stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt plus a wrap-around cover image on the back teasing the rapids that the titular ship will need to cross. It's unclear what type of coverage the film will have in the pages of the magazine but the official site promises their correspondent spoke with the "stars and creative team about turning the beloved Disney Parks favorite into a thrilling new movie." In addition to the movie, Disney twenty-three magazine will also bring news of changes to the ride at Disney parks.
Travelcastleinsider.com

Don’t Miss These Jungle Cruise Update Details!

Disney Questions, Planning Tips and More from Disney Addicts for Disney Addicts. Do you miss cruising through the jungle, looking at cute animals and having a laugh at the skippers jokes? We do too! But we wont have to wait too much longer because Jungle Cruise will be back sooner then you think! Over at Disneyland Park , the Jungle Cruise will reopen on July 16! And at Magic Kingdom Park, work...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

PHOTOS: First Look at the NEW Trader Sam Scene in Disney World’s Jungle Cruise

One of those is the reimagining of the Jungle Cruise — and weve been keeping a close eye on this project ! The work is expected to wrap up this summer , but the ride is OPEN in the meantime . That means were constantly hoppin aboard to see whats new . Weve already told ya that the famous Trader Sam scene has been removed from the ride — and that Disney announced a replacement . And...
Beauty & FashionA.V. Club

Jungle Cruise

If there’s an action movie in the works, you know Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on board. Disney’s newest Jungle Cruise trailer lays the action on thick as Johnson and co-star Emily Blunt face all sorts of tropical dangers, from the mystical creatures to jaguars to–hold up–a German with a torpedo? Between clips of throwing punches and perilous waterfalls, Blunt’s character, researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, seeks a mystical tree that will “change medicine forever.” Johnson plays Frank Wolff, her quick-witted, rough and tough guide. It’s giving Pirates Of The Caribbean meets Jumanji meets The Lost City Of Z.
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Trader Sam’s Gift Shop Has Arrived at the Jungle Cruise in Magic Kingdom

The Trader Sam animatronic figure was removed back in April as part of the ongoing refurbishment to address cultural sensitivity issues . The rhino pole from the Trapped Safari scene and the hut and spears from the Abandoned Pygmy Welcoming Party scene have also been removed. Pictured above is Trader Sams Gift Shop at Disneylands Jungle Cruise , which is set to reopen July 16th. The Jungle...
MoviesWDW News Today

New Poster and Trailer Released for “Jungle Cruise” Movie

Jungle Cruise news, Disney has released a new poster and trailer for the upcoming film based on the beloved attraction. Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, is set to premiere on July 30th in theaters and on Disney+ with Premium Access. The poster features a whole...
Travelcastleinsider.com

WDWNT Daily Recap (5/26/21): Disneyland Parks Reopening to Out-of-State Guests June 15, New Jungle Cruise Opening at Disneyland Park July 16, Disney Skyliner Boarding Multiple Parties Per Gondola, Insane New Watermelon Dole Whip Treats Arrive Disney Springs, and More

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom A new sign outside the Carousel of Progress in Magic Kingdom is reminding guests to keep their masks...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

4 Ways Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise Reminds Me Of Pirates Of The Caribbean

Disney's Jungle Cruise movie certainly has a lot in common with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. They're both films based on rides at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The rides themselves are also quite similar, as they're both water-based attractions sending guests through different scenes by boat. Jungle Cruise pre-dated Pirates of the Caribbean in the theme parks by about a decade, but now on the big screen, Jungle Cruise is following Pirates, and will attempt to replicate that franchise success. So far, it looks like it just might work.
Moviesfiz-x.com

Jungle Cruise Wild Adventure Trailer is Here!

Check out the second official Jungle Cruise trailer, which gives viewers a comprehensive look at what the movie will offer when it releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021. The new movie is inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, the movie stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.
MoviesCollider

New Trailer for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Has Strong 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Vibes

Disney has released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise, the classic park attraction film adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, for which metal band Metallica composed the official soundtrack. It sure sounds like a crazy ride, but the new trailer shows we are going to have a lot of fun at the heart of the Amazonian forest, which is more than we can expect from such a weird concept.
MoviesCNET

Disney's Jungle Cruise trailer offers glimpse of Jesse Plemons' epic villain

The new Jungle Cruise trailer dropped Thursday and isn't quite as delightful as Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson telling us stories midway through a gym session, but one element stood out. It revealed Jesse Plemons' submarine-captaining villain, who appears to be having the best time as he guns for our heroes, played by Johnson and Emily Blunt.
MoviesGizmodo

The Jungle Cruise's New Trailer Is Heavy on Jungle, Light on Cruise

In its newest multi-million dollar movie based on an amusement park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is setting sail for one specific location: Indiana. Indiana Jones, that is. If this new trailer for the movie adaptation of the 66-year-old classic Disney park ride is truly representative of the film, it seems like stars Dwayne Johnson’s riverboat Captain Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt’s Dr. Lily Houghton will spend most of their time off the boat to look through ancient ruins, fight a wide variety of monsters, and, uh, get mauled by cheetahs. It’s like a hybrid of Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the Rock. Now, these are all good things (well, the first Pirates movie, at least) that go together like chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers: They form a delicious but extremely messy treat, which is an accurate description for this trailer. All of these action setpieces we see snippets of look fun, but there are so many of them that it feels like the story might be a mere formality. While that’s certainly appropriate for a Disney ride that’s light on narrative and heavy on loveably terrible skipper jokes, it might be a detriment for The Jungle Cruise movie.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Confirms the Film’s an E-Ticket Ride

Disney’s just released a brand new trailer for the action-adventure film, Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The nearly two-minute trailer finds Blunt’s Dr. Lily Houghton requesting Johnson’s Frank help on her quest to find a tree with healing powers. Why does it feel as though Disney’s been...
TravelPosted by
Red Tricycle

Make Vacation Magic Happen Thanks to Disneyland Hotel’s Reopening

Summer just got a little more magical! Disney recently announced that the Disneyland Hotel, Disneyland Resort’s original hotel, will reopen on July 2 with limited capacity. Better yet, you can make your room reservations now!. The resort made good use of the closure, updating the upholstery and fabrics throughout the...