These macaron ice cream sandwiches are truly the superior ice cream sandwich dessert. Sandwiching your ice cream with normal cookies is never as good as it sounds because the cookies become wayyy too hard to bite into when they're frozen. But macaron shells are truly meant to be made into a frozen sandwich treat! They freeze so well but don't become solid, so you can easily bite into them before the ice cream melts! In this version, I went for the classic chocolate-vanilla flavor combo with chocolate shells and vanilla bean ice cream. You can also browse my macaron recipes for a different flavor shell and pair them with your favorite ice cream!