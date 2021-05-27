newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rancho Mirage, CA

Coachella Valley school districts gear up for summer school following academic year impacted by Covid-19

By Tom Tucker
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbY7r_0aDbzEFC00

At Rancho Mirage High School, one student we spoke with says she's fortunate she won't need to take summer classes but knows other who do.

"It's been pretty difficult for most kids but I mean summer school is gonna help a lot of us because distance learning is hard for some of us," said 10th grader Brianna Sanchez.

For students who do need the help, they and their parents will be glad to know that both Palm Springs Unified School District and Desert Sands Unified School District tell us they're doubling their budgets for summer school, to significantly expand class offerings including remedial instruction.

"We want to make sure that we are addressing the academic side of it and filling in the area of deficiencies students may have," said Dr. Deanna Kuelian, PSUSD's Director of College and Career Readiness.

Kuelian says part of what is different in her district this summer is a significantly expanded course offering for elementary school students in addition to courses offered to middle school students and high schoolers.

Much of the extra programming made available by extra state and federal funds to help students make up for "deficiencies" as a result of learning during a pandemic.

The same applies to the Desert Sands Unified School District.

"A lot of kids struggled along during the course of the year and when they came back to in-person some of them were in a hole and they were trying to pull themselves out and a lot did," said Dr. Marcus Wood, DSUSD's Senior Director for Secondary Curriculum.

Wood says the students most in need of summer support include English language learners and students with disabilities.

He says the district is offering extra programs to help them.

Both PSUSD and DSUSD representatives say the great majority of summer instruction will take place in person, but both say distance learning will be made available upon request.

Some districts in California are reportedly having trouble finding enough teachers for summer school because many educators say they simply need a break from a very challenging year.

Both districts have been able to fill their summer teaching positions, but filling some high school teaching positions has proven to be a bit more challenging.

CVUSD did not respond to our requests for information.

Students and parents are advised to check school website's for summer school enrollment information.

The post Coachella Valley school districts gear up for summer school following academic year impacted by Covid-19 appeared first on KESQ .

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
455
Followers
147
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Health
State
California State
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Palm Springs, CA
Education
Local
California Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#School Districts#Covid 19#Academic Year#High School Students#College Students#Coachella Valley#Rancho Mirage High School#Psusd#Dsusd#Secondary Curriculum#Career Readiness#Middle School Students#Summer Classes#Summer Instruction#School Website#Summer Support#Courses#Class Offerings#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Thermal, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

From foster care to first generation college student: Thermal high school senior shares her story

Local senior Cesia Siordia will be graduating from La Familia High School in Thermal next month. She has plans to become the first in her family to attend college after overcoming incredible challenges in her young life.  She sat down with News Channel 3’s Madison Weil at her current home near Salton City.  “When I The post From foster care to first generation college student: Thermal high school senior shares her story appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Local Boy Scouts host blood drive to help with regional shortage

LifeStream blood bank continues to experience a blood shortage due to the pandemic. A few local Boy Scout troops are looking to help by hosting a series of blood drives this week.  "As a scout we like to help people. And the valley is going through a blood crisis," said Michael Flicker, Troop 1701, Scouts The post Local Boy Scouts host blood drive to help with regional shortage appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Xavier College Prep class of 2021 celebrates in-person graduation ceremony

A total of 135 students graduated from Xavier College Preparatory High School in Palm Desert on Saturday morning during a commencement ceremony inside the school's gymnasium. It was the school's first in-person graduation ceremony since the start of the pandemic. "It was a decision we had to make. It was necessary, it was really necessary The post Xavier College Prep class of 2021 celebrates in-person graduation ceremony appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino, CAcsusb.edu

CSUSB Palm Desert Campus awards three full-ride scholarships

Three first-year students attending Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus this fall will each receive a University Legacy Scholarship that will cover their full tuition and fees, net of financial aid, for four years, leading to a baccalaureate degree. The recipients are:. Oscar Diaz Soto, Coachella Valley High School;
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

New Coachella Valley arena promising big economic impact

A new report is putting some staggering figures on the expected economic impact of the new Coachella Valley arena. The groundbreaking date isn’t even set yet but as News Channel 3’s  Dani Romero explains the arena is anticipated to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to the Coachella Valley.  The empty lot will soon The post New Coachella Valley arena promising big economic impact appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CApalmspringslife.com

Instilling Art for Life

Coachella Valley students look for the canvas they contributed to Desert X artist Oscar Murillo's Frequencies project. PHOTOGRAPHS BY CARL SCHOEMIG. Coachella Valley students likely have several mementos from the past 14 months of virtual schooling from home, but they recently had a chance to become part of an international art project.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs High School senior overcomes homelessness and COVID-19, named 2021 Edison Scholar

Omar Bahena of Desert Hot Springs High School is one of just 30 high school seniors to be named a 2021 Edison Scholar. He’s now the recipient of a $40,000 scholarship to pursue science, technology, engineering of math (STEM) studies.  Bahena sat down with News Channel 3’s Madison Weil and shared more about the challenging circumstances The post Desert Hot Springs High School senior overcomes homelessness and COVID-19, named 2021 Edison Scholar appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAKESQ

Desert Hot Springs High School graduates set to pick-up their cap & gowns, PSUSD graduation schedules released

It's an exciting day for the senior students of Desert Hot Springs High School. Graduates will be heading over the school Thursday afternoon to pick up their caps and gowns. Desert Hot Springs High School will have an in-person graduation for its students, along with the schools of the Palm Desert Unified School District. After a year of virtual everything for students, they will finally get a chance to be celebrated in-person as their loved ones cheer on.
Menifee, CAValley News

Romoland and Paloma Valley library branches to close for relocation

As the Riverside County Library System prepares to move into the new Menifee Library, doors of the neighboring Romoland and Paloma Valley branches will be closed permanently to centrally combine and offer full library services to the community of Menifee. The Riverside County Library System has partnered with Perris Union High School District since 2007 to offer public library services through Romoland Public Library, located at Heritage High School and Paloma Valley Public Library, located at Paloma Valley High School. These two branches will end their limited library services permanently and close their doors at 2 p.m. May 15. The new home of the Menifee Library, 28798 La Piedra Road, is scheduled to open early summer. The modern, 20,000 square-foot state-of-the-art library will of.
Visual ArtPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Students share their artwork on finale day of Desert X

Saturday is the finale of the 'Desert X Art Exhibition.’ News Channel 3 covered one of the final presentations to close out this art experience. “On the bottom, I used watercolors,” Damayla Hernandez, a local student shared her artwork. Hernandez is one of 1,000 students in the Coachella Valley participating this final day of Desert The post Students share their artwork on finale day of Desert X appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAmynewsla.com

Palm Springs to Reopen Three Community Facilities

Three city-owned facilities in Palm Springs will reopen Wednesday after being shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The indoor facilities — the Palm Springs Leisure Center, the Demuth Community Center and the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center — will stay open on a Monday-through-Friday schedule, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Palm Springs, CAmynewsla.com

Palm Springs to Reopen Multiple Community Facilities on Wednesday

Three city-owned facilities in Palm Springs will reopen Wednesday after being shuttered for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The indoor facilities — the Palm Springs Leisure Center, the Demuth Community Center and the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center — will stay open on a Monday-through-Friday schedule, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

City-owned indoor recreational facilities reopen in Palm Springs

Indoor recreational facilities in the city of Palm Springs are set to reopen Wednesday morning after being shut down due to the pandemic.  Hours of operation will be Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the following facilities:  Palm Springs Leisure Center, 401 S. Pavilion Way Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite RoadJames The post City-owned indoor recreational facilities reopen in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAKESQ

Palm Springs Pride 2021 to be held in-person in November

Palm Springs Pride organizers announced that the 2021 edition of the festival will once again be held in-person in November. Pride is scheduled to take place on Nov. 6-7. "We are planning on hosting the largest event in the history of Palm Springs. It will be a massive "Coming Out" celebration," wrote Ron deHarte, festival organizer. "This year Pride is truly a Coming Out celebration of all that Palm Springs represents - life, love, community, the desert environment, diversity, and our friendly mid-century vibe!"
Palm Springs, CAKESQ

PSUSD’s AAPAC honors African American class of 2021

Palm Springs Unified School District's African American Parent Advisory Council held a virtual meeting to celebrate African American and African American bi-racial seniors preparing to graduate. Approximately 140 seniors were celebrated during the virtual event, with everyone names being read out. All seniors have already received a special "Kente "class...