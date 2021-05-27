Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 17:18:00 Expires: 2021-05-27 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coamo; Orocovis; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coamo in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 445 PM AST. * At 138 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.