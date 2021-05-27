newsbreak-logo
Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 17:18:00 Expires: 2021-05-27 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coamo; Orocovis; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coamo in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 445 PM AST. * At 138 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

alerts.weather.gov
Related
Custer County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND WEST CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTIES At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Junkins Burn Scar, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West and Wetmore. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 16:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 415 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Caprock, or 22 miles northwest of Tatum, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crossroads. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Callahan County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Callahan, Coke, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Callahan; Coke; Haskell; Jones; Nolan; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton Periods of Heavy Rain Expected Tonight Through Monday Evening FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor, and Throckmorton. * From late tonight through Monday evening * Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall late tonight and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.
Fisher County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Fisher Periods of Heavy Rain Expected Tonight Through Monday Evening FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor, and Throckmorton. * From late tonight through Monday evening * Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall late tonight and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.
Callahan County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Callahan; Coke; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Nolan; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton Periods of Heavy Rain Expected Tonight Through Monday Evening FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor, and Throckmorton. * From late tonight through Monday evening * Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall late tonight and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 14:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 241 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kim, or 38 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kim. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 211 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kim, or 39 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kim. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 241 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kim, or 38 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kim. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochran by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL COCHRAN COUNTY At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Bledsoe, or 23 miles southwest of Morton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morton, Bledsoe and Lehman. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Texas County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...NORTHERN HUTCHINSON...HANSFORD...EASTERN SHERMAN...NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN OCHILTREE AND NORTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES At 907 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Hardesty to 7 miles south of Gruver to 5 miles southwest of Morse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Spearman, Gruver, Hardesty, Morse, Farnsworth, Waka and Pringle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Borden County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Borden by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BORDEN AND NORTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of O`donnell, or 16 miles southeast of Tahoka, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Borden and northeastern Dawson Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 533 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crossroads, or 17 miles north of Tatum, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crossroads. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Borden County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Borden, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden; Dawson The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Borden County in western Texas Northeastern Dawson County in western Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1003 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of O`donnell, or 17 miles northeast of Lamesa, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Borden and northeastern Dawson Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 01:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Donley; Gray FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DONLEY AND SOUTHERN GRAY COUNTIES At 148 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The West Texas Mesonet site at Lake McClellan has recorded 2.98 inches of rainfall in the last 90 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mclean, Lake Mcclellan and Alanreed. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 01:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Donley; Gray The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Donley County in the panhandle of Texas Southern Gray County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 128 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mclean, Lake Mcclellan and Alanreed. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Bent County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bent, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bent; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Bent County in southeastern Colorado East Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado * Until 500 AM MDT. * At 253 AM MDT, emergency management reported arroyos rapidly flowing into the Arkansas River, causing flooding for locations along the river. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, John Martin Reservoir, Higbee and Caddoa. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garza by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Garza FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DICKENS, SOUTHEASTERN GARZA, KENT, KING AND STONEWALL COUNTIES At 240 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spur, Aspermont, Jayton, Dickens, Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry, Girard, Peacock, Clairemont, Swenson, Dumont, Finney, Afton, Grow, Old Glory and Justiceburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Stonewall County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Stonewall FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DICKENS, SOUTHEASTERN GARZA, KENT, KING AND STONEWALL COUNTIES At 240 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spur, Aspermont, Jayton, Dickens, Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry, Girard, Peacock, Clairemont, Swenson, Dumont, Finney, Afton, Grow, Old Glory and Justiceburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Collingsworth, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 02:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Collingsworth; Donley The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Collingsworth County in the panhandle of Texas Southeastern Donley County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 227 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wellington, Hedley, Dodson, Quail and Lutie. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent, King by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kent; King FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DICKENS, SOUTHEASTERN GARZA, KENT, KING AND STONEWALL COUNTIES At 240 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spur, Aspermont, Jayton, Dickens, Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry, Girard, Peacock, Clairemont, Swenson, Dumont, Finney, Afton, Grow, Old Glory and Justiceburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.