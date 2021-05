Do you really want to recover lost data from Android mobile phone? If yes, then it is still possible to retrieve permanently deleted files from phone with the help of Android data recovery tool. This software can safely extract all lost data from mobile without having any backup. You can restore data from various situations even if your phone has been broken, factory reset, black screen, reset, etc. It supports to recover data from all Android smartphones. By using this Android recovery software, you can easily recover deleted photos, text messages, contacts, SMS, music, docs, videos, etc. You can see the free preview of deleted items during the free trial version on Windows PC or Mac PC.