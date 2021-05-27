One Way To Lower Heart Disease Risk? Eat A Plant-Based Dinner, Research Suggests
It's no secret that certain foods aren't as beneficial as others when it comes to our health, and particularly our heart health. However, what may come as a surprise is when we eat those not-so-healthful foods may be an important factor, too. In a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers found eating animal protein and low-quality carbs at dinner could lead to worse health outcomes than at breakfast.www.mindbodygreen.com