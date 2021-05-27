newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

One Way To Lower Heart Disease Risk? Eat A Plant-Based Dinner, Research Suggests

MindBodyGreen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that certain foods aren't as beneficial as others when it comes to our health, and particularly our heart health. However, what may come as a surprise is when we eat those not-so-healthful foods may be an important factor, too. In a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers found eating animal protein and low-quality carbs at dinner could lead to worse health outcomes than at breakfast.

www.mindbodygreen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Eating Meat#Plant Based Foods#Eating Foods#Healthy Food#Plant Based Dinners#Plant Based Inspiration#Carbs#Unsaturated Fats#Food Quality#Habits#Meal Timing#Breakfast#Health Outcomes#Wellness#Beef#Dinner#U S Adults#Enroll Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Slashes Your Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Says

If you're concerned with preserving your brain health, you might have tried doing puzzles or even learning a new skill. But what you may not know is that the foods you eat are also key when it comes to staving off forms of dementia, like Alzheimer's disease. Most people understand...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Too Many Processed Foods, Says New Study

It's no secret that fresh groceries leave your body feeling better than processed foods. Highly processed diets can sap your energy, hurt your skincare regimen, and even put you in a bad mood. Now, researchers have discovered yet another reason to cut out the Big Macs for good—turns out, diets full of processed foods can weaken your immune system and increase your risk of certain chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes.
Nutritionbelmarrahealth.com

New Study Finds More Veggies Could Lead to Lower Disease Risk

Vegetable intake recently scored another victory in the diet game. But the results don’t necessarily indicate extreme diets, like vegetarianism, are particularly better. That’s not to say that diets high in vegetables don’t have a host of benefits. The results suggest, however, that balance is likely best. Findings recently presented...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Peanut Butter Every Day, Says an Expert

There's no denying that peanut butter is delicious. It's superb on a sandwich, makes a tasty dip for apple slices and celery stalks and, if you've ever followed the advice of Lindsay Lohan's characters in 1998's The Parent Trap, goes great with Oreos. However, there is one major side effect of eating peanut butter every day: in some sensitive people, it may have an inflammatory effect on the body.
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This healthy diet may be bad to your bones

The vegan diet is trending currently. How this type of diet affects health is the subject of scientific studies. In a recent study at the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, researchers tested the bone health of 36 vegans as well as 36 people following a mixed-food diet. They used...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Beta-Blocker Heart Meds Might Lower Arthritis Risk

TUESDAY, May 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Commonly used beta blocker heart medicine may also reduce the risk of knee and hip osteoarthritis and pain, a new study suggests. "Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and affects 15% of the general population," said study co-authors Georgina Nakafero and Abhishek Abhishek, from the University of Nottingham in England.
Fitnessguthrie.org

How to Eat for a Healthier Heart

These tips help you select foods that may help keep your heart healthier. Although you can't control all factors that affect your risk of developing heart disease, eating healthier is one risk factor you can control. A diet that includes plenty of nutrient-rich foods such as vegetables, fruit, whole grains, nuts and fish, with limited amounts of saturated and trans fat and sodium may help lower your risk for heart disease.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Drinking Protein Shakes, Says Science

Whether you're following a diet or not, you're probably hyperaware of the importance of eating more protein, having heard about the macronutrient's ability to promote weight loss while maintaining muscle mass. Protein satisfies hunger longer than carbs do; it's the key building block of strong muscles, and who doesn't want a leaner body?
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

11 Misconceptions About Plant-Based Eating You Shouldn't Believe

When it comes to nutrition, it's hard to know what to believe, right? Many of the myths surrounding plant-based eating originate from a general misunderstanding. False or conflicting information circulates quickly, which ultimately makes it difficult to stay up-to-date on the latest developments. There are many misconceptions regarding the health,...
Nutritionorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Study Shows Eating Leafy Greens Lowers Your Risk for Heart Disease

Researchers from Edith Cowan University in Australia recently looked at the benefits of eating a diet high in nitrate-rich vegetables. The team analyzed the diets of more than 50,000 Danish citizens over 23 years and found that those who consumed a diet with a consistent intake of leafy greens were 12-26% less likely to develop heart disease later in life.
Women's HealthEurekAlert

Early menopause linked to higher risk of future coronary heart disease

DALLAS, May 20, 2021 — Women who are menopausal by the age of 40 had a 40% increased risk of developing coronary heart disease over their lifetime compared to women who did not go through early menopause, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2021. The meeting is virtual, May 20-21 and offers the latest science on population-based health and wellness and implications for lifestyle.
Diseases & Treatmentsbicycling.com

Causes of Heart Disease May Include Too Much Sleep, New Research Shows

Getting too much sleep—more than seven hours each night—may be associated with a higher risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), according to new research. Excessive sleep duration puts the body into a state of stress and creates elevated levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a key inflammatory marker associated with heart disease.
DietsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Diet to Lower Your Blood Pressure, Says Dietitian

If lowering your blood pressure is at the top of your priority list, health-wise, you're not alone. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.13 billion people struggle with elevated blood pressure worldwide. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reports that nearly half of Americans have hypertension, and only about 1 in 4 have their condition under control. High blood pressure increases your risk for heart disease and stroke—both leading causes of death in the U.S.—but health experts say making healthy eating choices is one of the top factors you have control over in keeping this condition under control. And you can start by eating this best diet to lower blood pressure!
Workoutsstudyfinds.org

Run more, breathe easy: Exercise lowers risk of airway disease

OAK BROOK, Ill. — It shouldn’t be all that surprising that exercise is generally conducive to a healthy life. That being said, a new study is diving deeper into the specifics of the matter. Researchers from the Radiological Society of America report exercise is linked to a lower long-term risk of bronchiectasis, a potentially serious disease of the airways.