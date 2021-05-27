One Way To Lower Heart Disease Risk? Eat A Plant-Based Dinner, Research Suggests

If lowering your blood pressure is at the top of your priority list, health-wise, you're not alone. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.13 billion people struggle with elevated blood pressure worldwide. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reports that nearly half of Americans have hypertension, and only about 1 in 4 have their condition under control. High blood pressure increases your risk for heart disease and stroke—both leading causes of death in the U.S.—but health experts say making healthy eating choices is one of the top factors you have control over in keeping this condition under control. And you can start by eating this best diet to lower blood pressure!