When Alesha Zappitella first took up the sport of wrestling, it never really occurred to her that she was the only girl on a team filled with nothing but boys. Growing up in a small town in the most northeastern corner of Ohio, the future Invicta FC atomweight champion was interested in wrestling from a very early age thanks to her older brother. In her world, she never even contemplated that this was a sport meant for any particular gender, despite her school not actually having a program for girl’s wrestling.