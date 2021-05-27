‘Fantasy Island': Fox Shares First Look at Reboot Starring Roselyn Sanchez (Video)

The CW offered up some major news on Monday with the revelation that the network has ordered DC's Naomi to series, passed on the Black Lightning spinoff, Painkiller, is retooling its Powerpuff pilot, and that the Nancy Drew spinoff, Tom Swift, is still in development. But there were also updates on another upcoming series, the reboot of The 4400. On Tuesday, the network shared a first look at the series, simply titled 4400, with new key art shared to social media. The art is pretty straightforward, with a "4400" form out of people standing together with "coming soon" in text below. You can check it out for yourself below.