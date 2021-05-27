‘Fantasy Island': Fox Shares First Look at Reboot Starring Roselyn Sanchez (Video)
Fox shared the first teaser for its upcoming “Fantasy Island” reboot on Thursday, previewing Roselyn Sanchez as the descendant of the original show’s Mr. Roarke. Set in the present at a luxury resort where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled (though they rarely turn out as expected), “Fantasy Island” is described as a “semi-anthology” series of “emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.”www.thewrap.com