Cobra Kai season 4 confirms return of *major* villain

Cobra Kai brought the feud between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence into the 21st century. But while the series started out as an intriguing answer to what happens when teenage rivals grow up, it has since expanded into a full-blown exploration of whether we can ever really escape our pasts. Over three seasons, the show has reintroduced more and more characters from the franchise. From bringing back Martin Kove’s evil sensei John Kreese to Elisabeth Shue’s Ali Mills, each return has only made Cobra Kai better and more rewarding for fans. Now season four is bringing back one of Karate Kid‘s most important—and most sinister—figures. The Karate Kid Part III‘s Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role as Terry Silver. And while the cofounder of Cobra Kai now has gray hair, he still has his sights set on Daniel.