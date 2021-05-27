Cobra Kai season 4 confirms return of *major* villain

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCobra Kai spoilers follow. Cobra Kai season 4 is on its way, and it's bringing back another iconic Karate Kid character. Netflix has announced that The Karate Kid Part III baddie Terry Silver is making a comeback, with Thomas Ian Griffith reprising the role – and his ponytail is back too.

www.digitalspy.com
The fourth season of Cobra Kai is on the way as the cast and crew recently wrapped production. But what can fans expect from the upcoming season of The Karate Kid series? The cast and executive producers of Cobra Kai appeared on a virtual panel discussion called Paley Front Row Presented by Citi: Cobra Kai and revealed what they can tease from Season 4.
Now we know for sure who Kreese called at the end of Season 3: Terry Silver, who was the main antagonist in "The Karate Kid Part III." The EPs of Cobra Kai released a statement with the new teaser reading, "Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now. We can't wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise."
A former Karate Kid foe is stepping back in the dojo: Thomas Ian Griffith is joining Cobra Kai‘s fourth season, reprising his role of Terry Silver, TVLine has learned. One of the main antagonists of the film franchise (watch Netflix’s teaser clip below), Silver was one of the original co-founders of Cobra Kai, as well as the dojo’s corporate owner. A close friend of John Kreese’s from his military days, Silver hatched a plan to help Kreese get revenge on Daniel LaRusso in the third film, tricking Daniel-san to train with him so he could set him up to lose to Mike Barnes in the All Valley Karate Tournament. The plan failed, and we haven’t seen Silver since.
The end of Cobra Kai Season 3 saw the evil John Kreese make a phone call to someone he hadn’t spoken to in a long time. The person he calls isn’t shown, but anyone who knows The Karate Kid movies assumed it was Terry Silver, Kreese’s old benefactor in the early days of the Cobra Kai dojo, and the main villain of The Karate Kid Pat III. Season 3 of Cobra Kai also included flashbacks to Kreese’s time in Vietnam, where he saved the life of a guy named “Twig,” who is later referred to by another character as “Silver” — i.e. Terry Silver. That explained the characters’ intense bond and why Silver would, in The Karate Kid Part III, go to truly extremely lengths to get revenge against Daniel La Russo and Mr. Miyagi, men he had never met, on behalf of a friend.
Cobra Kai brought the feud between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence into the 21st century. But while the series started out as an intriguing answer to what happens when teenage rivals grow up, it has since expanded into a full-blown exploration of whether we can ever really escape our pasts. Over three seasons, the show has reintroduced more and more characters from the franchise. From bringing back Martin Kove’s evil sensei John Kreese to Elisabeth Shue’s Ali Mills, each return has only made Cobra Kai better and more rewarding for fans. Now season four is bringing back one of Karate Kid‘s most important—and most sinister—figures. The Karate Kid Part III‘s Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role as Terry Silver. And while the cofounder of Cobra Kai now has gray hair, he still has his sights set on Daniel.
Since the third season finale of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix, speculation has swirled that that “The Karate Kid Part III” villain character Terry Silver will come back. Now it’s official with Netflix confirming, with a new teaser trailer and poster no less, that Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role of Silver in the upcoming fourth season of the hit series on the streamer.
“The thing that works about the show is that you could look through anybody’s lens and see it through their eyes and they’re the hero in a way,” declares “Cobra Kai” star William Zabka. “’The Karate Kid’ was 35 years ago, so there’s a lot of life that has happened in between that,” he says.
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 3 finale of Cobra Kai, "December 19."]. Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) have been through a lot in these first three seasons of Cobra Kai. So much, in fact, that the unthinkable has happened; Daniel and Johnny are finally pushing their differences aside to take on John Kreese (Martin Kove) together.
Netflix announced today that The Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver will return in Cobra Kai Season 4, and the streaming service has also renewed Firefly Lane for a second season. Cobra Kai executive producers and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg revealed that Thomas Ian Griffith is...
Cobra Kai Season 4 is coming, and proof of that was revealed on Wednesday. On Twitter, Netflix unveiled the official logo for the fourth season of the Karate Kid series. Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, also shared the logo on his Twitter account while writing "No mercy." This has...
Cobra Kai is coming back for a fourth season sometime later this year, and Netflix isn’t wasting time getting fans excited about the show’s return. The first Cobra Kai season 4 trailer has arrived online, and right out of the gate, the Karate Kid sequel series reveals that yet another face (and ponytail) from the original franchise will be returning, and it’s time for the real pain to begin.
Cobra Kai Season 4 recently completed filming and, amid the announcement of one key return from The Karate Kid franchise, there are still some characters fans are missing. Paul Walter Hauser's fan-favorite character, Stingray, was a hilarious addition to the cast in Season 2 but was absent in the third season. Now, Hauser has broken his silence on why his character was absent from the latest season.
Well, it's not like Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg needed to do a whole lot to make viewers excited for the fourth season of Cobra Kai. But once Kreese (Martin Kove) made that call, we knew life was about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. That's right, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) is making his return- and he's promising to bring some "real pain" with him. Yesterday, viewers were treated to a teaser and key art signaling Silver's return- but now, they get to hear from Griffith himself.
With Netflix's announcement of the return of The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver and actor Thomas Ian Griffith to the sequel series Cobra Kai, the show's Twitter account offered a refresher course for those who may have missed out on the 1989 film with the five facts you need to know about the former one-time sensei of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio. The first fact is "In The Karate Kid Part 3, we learn that John Kreese created Cobra Kai with Terry Silver – his old war buddy whose nickname was 'Twig.'"
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 3 finale of Cobra Kai.]. If Seasons 1 through 3 are any indication, we’ve got a lot to look forward to in Cobra Kai Season 4 on Netflix. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg kicked things off strong with Season 1, but they’ve also consistently upped the stakes, scope and nostalgic good vibes with every new episode.