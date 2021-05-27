newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Summer Tips to Help Early Learners Thrive After Pandemic Disruption

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 4 days ago

At the close of another year of learning disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the stakes for preschoolers and their caregivers are particularly high. The years from birth to age 5 are essential to lifelong success and well being: social and emotional skills develop rapidly as infants and young children learn to communicate, express emotions and engage with the world around them. As the upended routines and forced isolation of the pandemic wind down and life begins to return to normal, caregivers can help ensure their child’s social and emotional learning stays on track. To build learning into each day, the experts at the University of Florida’s College of Education focus on what they call the “3R’s of Early Learning: Relationships, Repetition, Routines.”

www.themountvernongrapevine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Pandemic#Deep Learning#Lifelong Learning#Early Childhood Education#All My Children#Early Education#Uf#The Anita Zucker Center#Playtime#Learning Opportunities#Caregivers#Education Focus#Preschoolers#Age Appropriate Ways#Everyday Routines#Predictable Routines#Positive Repetition#Infants#Appropriate Responses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
FitnessThrive Global

Learn How to Thrive With 5 Simple Transforming Health Tips

Despite what social media might have us believe these days, it has been my experience as a professional wellness coach and personal trainer at Transforming Strength that most people are aware and even stressed about their health and level of fitness. Unfortunately, the large majority of those same people also...
Charitiesagdaily.com

Cultivate food program adapts & thrives through pandemic

I first met Jim Conklin and Todd Zeltwanger in 2019. We met at the kitchen of an old mental-health facility, where they set up operations for their burgeoning nonprofit Cultivate. The pair was just coming off a dizzying frenzy of media attention highlighting their work. Although they’d just spent a week or two sitting for national television interviews and fielding calls from others hoping to copycat their success, I couldn’t tell. Jim and Todd were buzzing with passion for feeding hungry kids.
Public Healthcsusignal.com

Helpful COVID Tips to Think of During the Summer

On May 13 2021, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that individuals do not need to wear a mask when you are fully vaccinated. This does not include federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws. With summer arriving, many are anticipating to enjoy their summer just as they had before COVID had even started.
Mental HealthSFGate

Sobriety strategies can help anxious people reenter society after the pandemic

When I stepped onto the art festival grounds, I felt anxious. On one of my first social outings after quarantining for nearly 15 months, I was excited to see art, perhaps run into some old friends. I was fully vaccinated, wearing a mask and keeping at an appropriate distance from other people during a gorgeous spring day in Birmingham, Ala. But I also felt off-kilter.
Public Healthwaltersherald.com

Pandemic Disrupts Critical Early Childhood Education

(StatePoint) While young children have been less vulnerable to COVID-19 health dangers, a new study finds that they’ve been tremendously impacted by the disruption to preschool activities triggered by the pandemic. The National Institute for Early Education Research study finds that pre-K participation has tumbled during the pandemic. What’s more it finds that children are spending less time…
Public Healthchattanoogapulse.com

Summer Safety Tips To Help You Stay Out Of Harm’s Way

Memorial Day is just around the corner, marking the unofficial start of summer and outdoor fun. The American Red Cross wants everyone to have a safe summer and offers tips and resources for the entire family. GRILLING SAFETY. Grilling food is so popular that more than three-quarters of U.S. adults...
Austin, TXthedallasnews.net

Poor sleep may affect academic achievement for children

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): A new research has found that poor sleep health may disproportionately affect children of colour from families of low socioeconomic status and place them at risk for behaviour problems and lower academic performance. However, few sleep studies utilise standard measures of both classroom behaviour and...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

How HR chiefs can help their organizations thrive in the post-pandemic future

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. To say that chief human resources officers (CHROs) have been busy in the COVID-19 era would be an understatement. Now, more than ever, they are central to how companies reimagine their personnel practices to build organizational resilience and drive value.
Hillsborough County, FLospreyobserver.com

Tips For Helping Teens Cope With Stress Of Pandemic

It can sometimes be difficult to talk to your teen, especially if answers to questions like “How was your day?” are met with such mysterious replies such as “Fine,” “OK” or “Alright,” but learning to communicate with our children, especially from a young age, can help promote maturity, help him or her make choices that support their well-being, help them avoid situations that might be dangerous and teach them how to look after themselves mentally as well as physically.
Pittsburgh, PAchatham.edu

Find the Tools to Thrive this Summer

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this year’s theme is finding the ‘Tools 2 Thrive.’ Finding the tools that help you feel mentally and emotionally healthy is a lifelong journey that takes constant fine tuning and consideration. But taking care of your brain doesn’t have to be constant work—it can be fun, too! If you’re looking to round out or revitalize your self-care toolkit, check out some of these tried and true (+ new and fun) strategies below:
Mental HealthStars and Stripes

With help, veterans with tinnitus, hearing loss can thrive

There are countless ways military veterans have to reintegrate into civilian life, which may be even more challenging with injuries and serious health issues. However, not all the injuries incurred by veterans are ones that are readily visible. In fact, there are health-related conditions you can’t see, yet are strongly prevalent among former service members.