In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos Embracing His Identity Makes for a Richer Experience & Movie
Firstly, The Hollywood Reporter did an outstanding job in its profile of powerhouse and triple threat Anthony Ramos, who stars as Usnavi in the stage-to-big-screen adaptation of In the Heights. Senior editor Rebecca Sun hit all the marks, wove together a story about a Latino man on the cusp of greatness, and put a focus on the importance of this movie to the Latinx community. And I’m here for it and more if it means I get to see Anthony Ramos on my screen again.www.themarysue.com