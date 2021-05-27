In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos Embracing His Identity Makes for a Richer Experience & Movie

Movie fans, get your dancing shoes ready for this wonderful piece of news. In the Heights is so close to making its big premiere on June 11, and I’m excited to park myself at the local theater to watch it. While we get into it, though, let’s make it clear: the songs you’re going to hear in the movie aren’t necessarily new. In fact, they’re Tony and Grammy Award-winning, given how the film is an adaptation of the hit Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway show, which premiered in 2008. Seriously, is there anything the man can’t do? If I had an ounce of his creative juices, I’d probably have some major awards under my belt as well. Alright, not the point. But theater fans do have an advantage, as the music has actually been around for well over a decade, and it’s… how shall I say it? Well, just be prepared to get yourself into a dance class once you leave the movie theater. These songs will be stuck in your head for days.