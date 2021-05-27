newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos Embracing His Identity Makes for a Richer Experience & Movie

By Lyra Hale
Posted by 
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Firstly, The Hollywood Reporter did an outstanding job in its profile of powerhouse and triple threat Anthony Ramos, who stars as Usnavi in the stage-to-big-screen adaptation of In the Heights. Senior editor Rebecca Sun hit all the marks, wove together a story about a Latino man on the cusp of greatness, and put a focus on the importance of this movie to the Latinx community. And I’m here for it and more if it means I get to see Anthony Ramos on my screen again.

www.themarysue.com
The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
427
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

 https://www.themarysue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left And Right#Triple Threat#True Love#Hollywood Stars#Movie Stars#Joy#The Hollywood Reporter#Latino#American Standard#Dick Clark Productions#Glad Ramos#Identity#Greatness#Truth#Adaptation#Powerhouse#Shit#Bullshit#Man#Senior Editor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Anthony Ramos’ New Transformers Movie Has Cast A Judas And The Black Messiah Star

Anthony Ramos, who has recently stripped down to his underwear for a Calvin Klein ad, is currently set to be the leading man in the new Transformers movie. The new Transformers movies are being made with some support from some Marvel talent, and a new saga is adding some serious and in-demand acting talent to its cast. Now, it would appear that Ramos will be joined by a Judas And The Black Messiah star.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Dominique Fishback Joins Anthony Ramos’ TRANSFORMERS Film

Dominique Fishback, who most recently starred in best picture nominee Judas and the Black Messiah, will join Anthony Ramos (Trolls World Tour) in the latest Transformers film from Paramount. Creed II helmer Steven Caple Jr. is set to direct. Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters are writing, based off a script...
Violent CrimesCollider

Anthony Ramos Confirms He's In the Next 'Transformers,' Teases Role in Sci-Fi Film 'Distant'

"The power to say no," soon-to-be superhero Anthony Ramos says, is what has given him the new possibilities he's gotten recently. During a recent roundtable interview discussing his role on the upcoming revival of In Treatment, Ramos confirmed that he is in the upcoming Transformers film, shooting soon in Montreal, which marks a very different sort of project from playing a sensitive home health care worker getting therapy from Uzo Aduba on HBO or helping to bring the Tony-winning musical In the Heights to the big screen this summer.
Moviesrexweyler.com

New In The Heights Clip Showcases Movie Musical’s Impressive Cast

A new clip from In the Heights highlights the musical’s talented cast as well as the impressive scope of the Jon M. Chu-directed movie. A new clip from In the Heights highlights the movie’s impressive cast. The upcoming film comes from director Jon M. Chu and is based on the musical of the same name by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Set in New York City’s Washington Heights, it follows bodega owner Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos) as he dreams for a better life. The original musical, which made its Broadway debut in 2008, won multiple Tonys and other prestigious awards. Many are eager to see how the beloved production makes the jump to the big screen.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

In the Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights’: Film Review. The musical that put 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map gets splashy big-screen treatment from director Jon M. Chu, with an ensemble cast led by Anthony Ramos and Corey Hawkins. Gold House Partners With NALIP to Launch #LatinxGoldOpen Theater Buyout Movement. When...
Theater & Dancenerdreactor.com

In the Heights Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical becomes movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a name for himself with his Broadway musical Hamilton. However, the one that started it all for him was In the Heights, a musical set in a predominantly Dominican neighborhood of New York City’s Washington Heights. Director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) adapts the musical for the small and big screen, and it’s an upbeat and topical film about an immigrant community featuring Miranda’s signature style of music.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Herald

The blockbuster movie makes a comeback this summer

After more than a year of benching its biggest spectacles, Hollywood is ready to dazzle again. From 'œF9' and 'œIn the Heights' to 'œThe Suicide Squad' and 'œBlack Widow,' there will be a steady stream of blockbusters populating multiplexes across the country for the first time since March 2020. For streaming-weary audiences, the promise of air conditioning, popcorn, soda fountains, 60-foot screens and state-of-the-art sound could be a welcome respite from the living room and virtual watch parties. Not to mention the ever-romantic concept of the shared experience.
MoviesPosted by
The Week

In the Heights is the perfect post-pandemic movie

"Before the 'flu' arrived, some of us may have felt of the motion picture that we could 'take it or leave it alone.' Our belief is slipping." So wrote the Chicago Herald and Examiner in October 1918, only a few weeks after Hollywood announced it would stop sending new releases to theaters until the Spanish influenza pandemic was under control. Only later would historians recognize the period as being the deadliest month of the outbreak in the United States; indeed, it could seem to readers now like a strange time for the Herald and Examiner's editors to be waxing poetic about something as frivolous as how much "We Miss Our Movies."
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Ariana DeBose, Tiffany Boone, Javicia Leslie and Ashley Park Hope Hollywood’s Diversity Push Isn’t ‘Just a Wave’ (Video)

Actresses Javicia Leslie, Ariana DeBose, Tiffany Boone and Ashley Park came together at TheWrap’s BE Conference on Tuesday for a panel about the future of diversity on screen and behind the scenes in Hollywood. The four up-and-coming stars told TheWrap TV reporter Jennifer Maas that they hope the push for better representation among minorities in the industry isn’t just a phase amid social unrest, including the recent amplification of Black Lives Matter and anti-Asian hate movements.
Moviesledburyreporter.co.uk

Marvel star Anthony Mackie honoured at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Anthony Mackie was honoured for his portrayal of Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The annual ceremony, which honours the best in pop culture, took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles – complete with an in-person audience – as the industry continues to recover from the pandemic.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – In the Heights (2021)

Starring Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Jimmy Smits, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Gregory Diaz IV, Dascha Polanco, Marc Anthony, Ariana Greenblatt, and Noah Catala. SYNOPSIS:. The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop....
MinoritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

In The Heights Star On Creating New LGBT Connection For Lin-Manuel Miranda Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name thanks to his Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer winning work on Hamilton. But his first original Broadway musical In the Heights is coming to theaters and homes thanks to John M. Chu’s film adaptation. A number of changes were made for the movie, and actress Stephanie Beatriz has opened up about creating a new LGBT connection.
Theater & DanceCosmopolitan

Um, You Need to Listen to the 'In the Heights' Soundtrack Before the Movie Premieres

Movie fans, get your dancing shoes ready for this wonderful piece of news. In the Heights is so close to making its big premiere on June 11, and I’m excited to park myself at the local theater to watch it. While we get into it, though, let’s make it clear: the songs you’re going to hear in the movie aren’t necessarily new. In fact, they’re Tony and Grammy Award-winning, given how the film is an adaptation of the hit Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway show, which premiered in 2008. Seriously, is there anything the man can’t do? If I had an ounce of his creative juices, I’d probably have some major awards under my belt as well. Alright, not the point. But theater fans do have an advantage, as the music has actually been around for well over a decade, and it’s… how shall I say it? Well, just be prepared to get yourself into a dance class once you leave the movie theater. These songs will be stuck in your head for days.
MoviesDaily Californian

¡Alabanza! Lin-Manuel Miranda, cast behind ‘In the Heights’ talk movie adaptation

After 16 years on the stage, 12 since its Tony win for Best Musical and one since its previously scheduled release date as a movie adaptation by director Jon M. Chu, “In The Heights” has aged like fine wine, proving itself to be even more relevant today than it was during its Broadway run. Preceding a roundtable interview with the rest of the cast, writers Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes explained their practice of “Paciencia y Fe” (patience and faith) to The Daily Californian.
MoviesPeople

In the Heights Star Gregory Diaz IV Worked to Make His Character Sonny's DREAMer Story 'Not Define Him'

Gregory Diaz IV, previously seen in Netflix's Vampires in the Bronx, is set to steal the screen in In the Heights, the long-awaited adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway show. His character Sonny gets a modernized storyline from screenwriter Quiara Alegría Hudes, as a DREAMer fighting for legal status. The role is the latest in which the 16-year-old plays a Latino character in a movie full of a who's who in Latino entertainment. Below, Diaz shares what it's like to take on such an important role — and how he hopes In the Heights changes Hollywood for the better.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ahead Of In The Heights, Anthony Ramos' 6 Best Hamilton Song Moments

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Last summer, the Disney+ release of Hamilton livened up the season dry with blockbusters during quarantine. This year, the stylings of Lin-Manuel Miranda will return to the forefront, with In The Heights coming to streaming and theaters next month. It stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi de la Vega, a first generation Dominican-American bodega owner in Washington Heights. Before we experience Jon M. Chu’s huge movie musical, let’s go back over Ramos' best moments in Hamilton.