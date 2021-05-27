newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garland, TX

Garland Art Walk Call for Artists

By Michelle Norris
artgroupsdfw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Garland’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department is partnering with GISD on their upcoming Big Art Day, a one day event celebrating the arts in our schools, but also in our greater community. To help us kick off the soon to be approved Cultural Arts Master Plan, we plan to host an Art Walk in conjunction with Big Art Day this year. To curate an artistic vibe for the event, we encourage all artisans and performers to join us in this cultural arts celebration, and we would love to have you participate.

artgroupsdfw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Fiber Arts#Dance Music#Visual Artists#Performance Artists#Cultural Arts Department#Gisd#Cultural Arts Master Plan#Downtown Garland#Wood Arts#Artisans#Watercolor#Community#Downtown Businesses#Recreation#Indoor Spaces#Love#Vibe#Outdoors#Art Walk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Frida Kahlo in Dallas

Frida Kahlo: Five Works at the Dallas Museum of Art offers a rare chance to explore a selection of works by acclaimed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Kahlo (1907–1954) was one of Mexico’s greatest artists. During her career, the painter developed a very particular means of expressing Mexican traditions and her experience as a woman of the time.
Garland, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Colorful Benches for Kids

Downtown Garland has been blessed with new benches, thanks to the good folks at the Brookdale Senior Living complex. The donated benches are colorful and interesting. Whimsical and curious, as they’re a bit too short for an adult to lie on, and a bit too shallow for an adult to linger on. Then there are the cute little boxes on either end. After long consideration, we concluded that they were designed for children. Indeed, these roughly surface (undanded) benches are also bound to discourage loitering. There are several of these rest and play stations for youngsters scattered around and bordering the square. Very cute and very thoughtful of the generous donors from Brookdale.