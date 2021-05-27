Garland Art Walk Call for Artists
The City of Garland’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department is partnering with GISD on their upcoming Big Art Day, a one day event celebrating the arts in our schools, but also in our greater community. To help us kick off the soon to be approved Cultural Arts Master Plan, we plan to host an Art Walk in conjunction with Big Art Day this year. To curate an artistic vibe for the event, we encourage all artisans and performers to join us in this cultural arts celebration, and we would love to have you participate.artgroupsdfw.com