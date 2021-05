One of the most striking and remarkable aspects of Cloudpunk, one of the indie hits of last year, was its setting: the city of Nivalis, a futuristic city that rises from the sea to the clouds and in which the flying car is essential to get from one place to another. The place, fed by some of the best influences of futurism and cyberpunk, stood out in its own light for its atmosphere and immersion, both driving vehicles through its buildings and walking on foot through its pedestrian areas. Within the limitations of a small independent group, the city was impressive in its variety and level of detail, something achieved thanks to the use of voxels as a base technology to shape structures and buildings spread over the different levels.