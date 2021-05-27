newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Mark Rylance Joins Luca Guadagnino’s Romantic Horror Pic Bones & All

By Maggie Dela Paz
Coming Soon!
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar winner Mark Rylance has officially signed on to join Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film adaptation of Bones & All, based on Camille DeAngelis’ romantic horror novel of the same name. The acclaimed English actor will be joining previously announced lead stars Taylor Russell (Escape Room) and Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, who are currently filming the project in New York.

www.comingsoon.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Hollywood Stars#Film Adaptation#Family Drama#Best Drama#English#Bridge Of Spies#Chicago#Horror#Pic#The Hollywood Reporter#Love#Stardom#The Bfg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesHoya

“Duel” of the Classics: Spielberg Films, Ranked

Few directors have been able to produce the masterclass of cinema that Steven Spielberg has. Molding the identity of an entire generation of classic movies and modern blockbusters, here are the definitive rankings of the top five films of the director’s first two decades in the industry. 5. “Jaws”. When...
Moviesfangirlish.com

Nathalie Emmanuel & Garrett Hedlund Set To Star In Horror Pic ‘The Bride’

I love vampires, but what I love even is a good vampire movie or TV show. This is the thing, I am very particular about my vampires. I absolutely hate vampire stories where they are created after a genetic experiment gone wrong, or a global viral outbreak (See Uprising). Those stories are boring and it’s all blood and guts and science experiments, etc. Now, I know some people love those kinds of vampire stories and that’s okay, but it’s not my jam.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

The story behind the hand on the American Beauty poster

The American Beauty poster is one of the most famous in the history of film – with its bare, youthful stomach, its red rose and its perfectly manicured hand – but it doesn’t actually feature any of the movie’s cast.Kevin Spacey starred in the 1999 movie as Lester, a man whose life seems perfect on the outside but who, on the inside, is slowly slipping into depression. Struggling with life, he gets infatuated with his daughter’s friend, Angela, played by Mena Suvari.In 2019, it was revealed that the hand on the poster belongs not to Suvari but to Mad...
MoviesComing Soon!

False Positive Trailer: Ilana Glazer Stars in Hulu & A24’s New Horror Pic

Hulu has released the full False Positive trailer for A24’s newest horror film, starring Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, and Pierce Brosnan. The video features Glazer’s Lucy as she finally gets pregnant through the help of a mysterious fertility doctor. However, she’ll soon realize that there’s something wrong with her whole pregnancy as she begins to see creepy things about the fetus growing inside her. The film is scheduled to have its world premiere on June 18 at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, followed by its Hulu streaming debut on Friday, June 25.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Mark Rylance

Mark Rylance, Dylan O’Brien, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn Board Graham Moore’s ‘The Outfit’. Focus Features has pre-bought world rights to FilmNation's crime drama about a former Saville Row tailor making suits for vicious gangsters in Chicago. Movie News. Feb 23, 2021 12:27 pm. By. ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’:...
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

Filming Starts In Tri-State On "Bones And All"

Filming started locally Thursday on Bones And All, described as "a coming-of-age horror story" about a young woman who "has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her," according to the Hollywood Reporter. It's the first film shot in the United States by Italian director Luca Guadagnino,...
TV & VideosSouthwest Daily News

First Look Images of Jamie Dornan in HBO Max Drama ‘The Tourist’

Jamie Dornan is a man on a search for answers in the first-look images for the new HBO Max drama series The Tourist. The 50 Shades of Grey actor stars as “The Man” in the six-part thriller created and written by Harry and Jack Williams of Two Brothers Pictures, the production company behind Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy Fleabag and popular British drama The Missing.
Movies/Film

‘Lisey’s Story’ Trailer: Julianne Moore Escapes to Another World in This Stephen King Apple TV+ Miniseries

It’s been a hot second since we’ve had ourselves a new Stephen King adaptation, but thankfully Lisey’s Story is on the way to change that. Based on King’s 2006 novel, this Apple TV+ miniseries stars Julianne Moore as the widow of an author (of course there’s an author character; this is a Stephen King story after all) who finds herself suddenly remembering things she deliberately blocked out of her marriage. On top of that, she’s being pursued by a psycho who wants her dead husband’s unpublished work. And if those things weren’t enough, she’s also able to suddenly enter an alternate dimension. Or is she? Watch the Lisey’s Story trailer below.
MoviesComing Soon!

Mark Ruffalo Joins Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein Pic Poor Things

According to Collider, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Mark Ruffalo has signed on to star opposite Oscar winner Emma Stone in director Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming film adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s Poor Things, a reimagination of the Frankenstein story. It also previously revealed that Oscar-nominee Willem Dafoe and Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef were in talks to join the project. It’s unclear if Dafoe and Youssef are still attached to appear or not.
MoviesDeadline

Luca Guadagnino On Reuniting With Timothée Chalamet, Moving Away From ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel & Adding Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon Green And More To His First U.S. Film ‘Bones And All’

EXCLUSIVE: On lunch break Thursday in the first day of shooting of his first U.S.-set film Bones And All, director Luca Guadagnino talked about seizing the chance to reunite with Call Me By Your Name cohorts Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg, latter of whom he added to cast along with André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloe Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese (the Guadagnino-created HBO series We Are Who We Are), and David Gordon Green — yes, the Halloween director. They join previously announced Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance.
Moviesnerdsandbeyond.com

Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Gets October Release Date

At long last Wes Anderson’s anticipated film The French Dispatch finally has a release date. After the film premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, it will release in theaters beginning on October 22. The film was originally scheduled to release July of last year but was delayed due to the pandemic.
Ohio Statetuipster.com

"Bones & All," Luca Guadagnino's first U.S. movie, is now filming in Ohio. The full cast: Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, David Gordon Green, and Jessica Harper.

Luca Guadagnino Teases ‘Heartbreaking’ Timothée Chalamet Reunion, but ‘Call Me’ Sequel in Doubt. Guadagnino says Chalamet’s role in his new movie is “endearing and heartbreaking.”. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. The United States Senate is the only game in the world where a score can...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny Join Timothee Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’

Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny have joined Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance and Taylor Russell in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Stuhlbarg played the father to Elio, Chalamet’s character in Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name. Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Francesca Scorsese and David Gordon Green have also boarded the ensemble cast for the U.S.-set Bones and All, a coming-of-age horror tale now in production.
MoviesPopculture

Overlooked Cameron Diaz Comedy Just Added to Netflix

Netflix added a host of hidden gems to its catalog this month, including the underrated 2002 movie The Sweetest Thing starring Cameron Diaz. The rom-com also stars Christina Applegate, Selma Blair, Thomas Jane, Frank Grillo, Jason Bateman, Eddie McClintock and Lillian Adams. It joins a growing list of nostalgia hits in Netflix's "recently added" category.