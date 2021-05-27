Mark Rylance Joins Luca Guadagnino’s Romantic Horror Pic Bones & All
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar winner Mark Rylance has officially signed on to join Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film adaptation of Bones & All, based on Camille DeAngelis’ romantic horror novel of the same name. The acclaimed English actor will be joining previously announced lead stars Taylor Russell (Escape Room) and Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, who are currently filming the project in New York.www.comingsoon.net