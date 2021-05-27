Mark Rylance Joins Luca Guadagnino’s Romantic Horror Pic Bones & All

It’s been a hot second since we’ve had ourselves a new Stephen King adaptation, but thankfully Lisey’s Story is on the way to change that. Based on King’s 2006 novel, this Apple TV+ miniseries stars Julianne Moore as the widow of an author (of course there’s an author character; this is a Stephen King story after all) who finds herself suddenly remembering things she deliberately blocked out of her marriage. On top of that, she’s being pursued by a psycho who wants her dead husband’s unpublished work. And if those things weren’t enough, she’s also able to suddenly enter an alternate dimension. Or is she? Watch the Lisey’s Story trailer below.