These little hills want to reach the pines ... of your house. Meet the candidates of the Mexican Adoption Party (PAM).

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. In the midst of the tense environment on the eve of the next elections on June 6 in Mexico , we need news that will cheer us up a bit. That is why today we present the candidates of the Mexican Adoption Party (PAM) , a campaign that seeks to raise awareness about the rescue of tenderloins .

