Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Hilton Lake Como and Hilton Molino Stucky Venice, Italy Welcome Guests Back

travelworldnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilton has announced the addition of Hilton Lake Como (pictured) and Hilton Molino Stucky Venice to it’s European properties open and welcoming guests back for the busy summer season. Now offering their guests the finest accommodation, delicious Italian cuisine and incredible activities available in Lake Como and Venice. Positioned in prime locations in iconic destinations, both hotels cater to families, couples, business and leisure travelers searching for a memorable break and a taste of la dolce vita.

www.travelworldnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Como Lake#Italy#Restaurants#European#La Dolce Vita#Venetian#Presidential Suite#Murano#The Guggenheim Collection#Eforea Spa And#Health Club#Vespa#Skyline Bar#Picture Perfect Venice#Stunning Suites#Spacious Suites#Delicious Italian Cuisine#Iconic Destinations#Historic Walking Tours#Spa Treatments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
News Break
Travel
Related
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Capri Palace Jumeirah Welcomes Back Guests For The Summer Season

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company, will welcome guests for a much-needed change of scenery from May 27th until October 17th 2021 to its exquisite Italian hotel, Capri Palace Jumeirah. Having enjoyed a successful summer last year for the first time as a Jumeirah hotel, guests are invited once...
Restaurantslacucinaitaliana.com

The Best Restaurants Between Milan and Lake Como

There's a case to be made for how the restaurants between Milan and Lake Como are worth the drive alone. Just over 30 miles from Milan, Lake Como is a popular day-trip destination for travelers to the Lombard capital – if their itineraries don't allow for a few days at the lake itself. Sure, you can hop on a train and be there in an hour, but the lovely landscapes between Milan and Lake Como provide an idyllic backdrop for a scenic drive – one that's spangled with plenty of excellent restaurants.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Motto by Hilton to make European debut in the Netherlands

Hilton is set to debut its Motto by Hilton brand in the Dutch city of Rotterdam in 2022. The hotel group has signed a franchise agreement for a new hotel under its urban “micro-hotel” brand in the second-largest city in The Netherlands, stating that it chose Rotterdam for “its eclectic style, vibrant restaurant and bar scene and striking architecture”.
Traveltravelerstoday.com

Luxury Vacation Destinations

The luxury travel business is a very competitive one. Whole countries base their economy on travel, and they try to outcompete each other for those precious international traveler dollars. Some try to replicate the home feel as much as they can while others bank on the adventure side. Others will have great nightlife and places to eat. But luxury is about more than that. It's also about the quality of infrastructure, security, and the number of options. If you are looking for inspiration for your next luxury trip, here are some of the destinations that should be on your radar.
LifestyleAviation Week

Emirates To Resume Venice Flights As Italy Eases Restrictions

Emirates Airline plans to resume its Dubai (DXB)-Venice (VCE) route as Italy moves to ease pandemic-related travel restrictions. From July 1, Emirates will fly 3X-weekly between DXB and VCE using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Additionally, the DXB-based carrier will increase flights on the DXB-Milan... Subscription Required. Emirates To Resume Venice...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Louis Vuitton Is Meeting You By Lake Como

LAKESIDE SHOPPING: Louis Vuitton is making its debut on the shores of Lake Como. The luxury brand on Friday opened a summer pop-up shop at Villa d’Este, the legendary hotel that since its opening in 1873 has welcomed royalty, international notables and iconic celebrities, spanning from Frank Sinatra and Elizabeth Taylor to Woody Allen and Madonna.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

4 Dreamy European Hotels to Book for Your Next International Trip

With Spain and France reopening to U.S. travelers this week and Ireland welcoming American tourists starting July 19th, here are four awe-inspiring hotels and resorts to visit this summer and beyond. Along with being awarded five-star accreditation and offering a plethora of deluxe amenities and services, the below properties are...
TravelMySanAntonio

Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort, Golf & Marina Now Managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts

STUART, Fla. (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. The Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort - which delivers a tranquil “home away from home” experience for guests from around the world - is now being managed by a trifecta of leaders in the luxury hotel and resort industry. Award-winning hotel and resort operator Crescent Hotels & Resorts has added the resort to its portfolio. Crescent has partnered with ClubCorp, the leading operator of private golf and country clubs, and Oasis Marinas to create a community in the stunning 200-acre island resort which boasts its own golf course and marina.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
BoardingArea

St. Regis Bermuda Resort Now Open

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. The St. Regis Bermuda Resort officially opened today marking Marriott’s first resort on the island. As a Category 8, Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to redeem standard rooms from 85,000 points per night. The property is located in...
Travelspectrumnews1.com

Disney theme parks in SoCal to welcome back out-of-state guests

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure on Wednesday announced the theme parks would welcome back out-of-state guests starting June 15. For now, only California residents are able to visit the theme parks in groups no larger than three households, but out-of-state visitors can already begin to book their magical return to Southern California on Disneyland.com.
Traveltimespub.com

Spotlight: Kim Stockburger – Off to Neverland Travel

Using a travel professional is very important nowadays with so many changes in policies across the travel industry. You don’t have time to do all your own research with so many changes in the travel industry and new requirements. Some policies change daily so it is important to have someone who is informed.
Economyfranchising.com

Tapestry Collection by Hilton Debuts in Europe

Atocha Hotel Madrid opens doors to guests, marking the brand’s debut in Europe. Embracing the distinct culture of their local neighbourhoods, the hotel joins a global portfolio of almost 60 unique Tapestry Collection by Hilton properties, providing the perfect base for travellers looking for the authentic experience of an independent hotel. In the coming months, the brand will continue its European expansion with the opening of Hotel Camille Paris Gare de Lyon, Le Belgrand Hotel Paris Champs Elysees, Se Catedral Hotel Porto and The Samuel Ryder Hotel St Albans.
Travelthetopvillas.com

The best Caribbean Islands to visit

Looking for the best Caribbean Islands? With 7,000 Caribbean Islands to choose from, it can be hard to pick a favorite! Luckily, we’ve saved you the hard work and bring you some of the best. Whether you prefer to hang out in the ocean, by the pool or on a hiking trail, these incredible Caribbean Islands provide the perfect destination for some escapism.
Home & GardenJustLuxe.com

The Glamour of Brigitte Bardot Lives on at the Legendary Hotel Byblos in Saint-Tropez

An array of luxe new amenities and initiatives has made one of the most storied and iconic hotels on the Côte d’Azur into an even more compelling destination, now that France is re-opening its borders to international travelers. The fabled Hotel Byblos is Saint-Tropez, named after an ancient port city in Lebanon, was originally founded by Lebanese billionaire Jean Prosper Gay-Para in an attempt to woo French actress Brigitte Bardot, with whom he was infatuated, in 1967. The elaborate and over-the-top gesture—building a hotel “worthy of Bardot”—has given the place an air of dreamlike romance ever since.
Lifestylethegentlemansjournal.com

These are the most luxurious hotels in the world

Are you aching for some luxury? We've carefully curated a list of the most luxurious hotels in the world, from New York, to Turkey, to India. A luxury hotel is a thing of beauty. It’s almost like an art form — one that will see guests checking out feeling more rested and restored than they could ever have thought possible, while simultaneously leaving them stunned by the architectural delights and breathtaking surroundings they’ve been party to.
Traveltravelnoire.com

10 Beautiful Hotels And Airbnbs in Jamaica To Consider

In spite of its size, Jamaica’s influence has undeniable international reach, counting Bob Marley, Usain Bolt, and Grace Jones as just three iconic figures on an exhaustive list. One saying in Patois sums up the spirit of the Jamaican people succinctly: “wi likkle but wi tallawah!” a feisty declaration of national pride and resilience. The island has unparalleled natural beauty; a treasure trove of white sand beaches, coves, and waterfalls, to say nothing of its music and flavorful cuisine.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

St Barth’s Le Barthelemy Hotel is Back

St Barth’s Le Barthelemy hotel is open again, with the island’s reopening to U.S. tourism. The boutique property on St Barth’s Grand Cul de Sac has a total of 46 rooms and suites, many of which have private pools. That’s along with a dining program led by its signature eatery,...
TravelTravelPulse

Finding Luxury in Riviera Nayarit

Riviera Nayarit continues to draw visitors in with its stunning views and welcoming atmosphere, and it doesn’t take long for travelers to fall in love with this Pacific treasure. The destination appeals to all types of travelers but checks all the boxes for those in search of a luxurious vacation.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Celebrity Cruises begins Caribbean comeback with first sailing from St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, ST. MAARTEN - With celebration and fanfare, Celebrity Cruises' much-anticipated return to cruising became a reality today, as the new-luxury Celebrity Millennium set sail from the picturesque Caribbean port of Philipsburg, St. Maarten. Both a first for the industry in North America and the first of Celebrity's fleet to return to sailing, Celebrity Millennium embarks on a seven-night itinerary visiting the treasured islands of Aruba, Barbados and Curacao, thrilling guests who have waited 15 months to experience the wonders of the world by sea.