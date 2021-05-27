Hilton Lake Como and Hilton Molino Stucky Venice, Italy Welcome Guests Back
Hilton has announced the addition of Hilton Lake Como (pictured) and Hilton Molino Stucky Venice to it’s European properties open and welcoming guests back for the busy summer season. Now offering their guests the finest accommodation, delicious Italian cuisine and incredible activities available in Lake Como and Venice. Positioned in prime locations in iconic destinations, both hotels cater to families, couples, business and leisure travelers searching for a memorable break and a taste of la dolce vita.www.travelworldnews.com