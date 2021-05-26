Season 5 Finale Moments from ‘This Is Us’ to Get You Up to Speed

Who is Clarice Starling? Over the course of Clarice’s first season, the show has repeatedly sought to answer that question, through an often seemingly endless parade of flashbacks, fractured memories, heart-to-heart conversations, and a series of dramatic, usually rash actions on the character’s part. And while her behavior tended to leave the distinct impression that this FBI agent is not very good at her job, the soul of Clarice Starling remains dispiritingly vague. She likes to do the right thing, unless it interferes with her me-me-me, go-it-alone mentality; we’re repeatedly (almost exhaustively) told what a brilliant, singular mind she has, yet we’ve seen almost no evidence of that brilliance on display, with other people usually complimenting her after she tosses out some insipid and unenlightening platitude about human psychology. And she’s shown a deep empathy and respect for others, yet will still run roughshod over sensitive situations.