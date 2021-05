The best thing about a sequel is when it gives you more of something you enjoy. The worst thing is when it falls short of expectations because it is, by definition, a dilution of the original material. Exhibit A is “The Matrix Reloaded.” The counterargument is, of course, “The Empire Strikes Back,” but examples of the former outweigh the latter. Prequels have their own set of challenges to overcome too, some technical and some fundamental. The most obvious is the complete lack of meaningful risk for the characters we already know will live on. There is also the issue of bringing along new, first-time investors in the brand. For this and other reasons, prequel writers are forced to employ lengthy exposition dumps and winking references to tread the fine line between the needs of potential and established fans.