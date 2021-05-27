FCSO hosts roundtable to mark one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder
On Monday, May 25, George Floyd, a Black man, allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. Once police were on the scene, Floyd was asked to exit his vehicle, at which time officers say he started to resist. Video footage recorded by several people on the scene shows Floyd in handcuffs, face down on the ground, with Derek Chauvin, a white police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, literally taking a knee on the back of his neck. In the video footage, Floyd can be heard pleading with Chauvin to not kill him and telling him “I can’t breathe.”wschronicle.com