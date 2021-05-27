newsbreak-logo
AP sources: Staffing hampered response to prison suicide

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The radios crackled with a frantic call for backup at a federal prison in California: An inmate was found hanging in his cell. Help was needed immediately. But the prison, like many run by the U.S. government, is so chronically understaffed that other prison workers who would normally rush to the scene weren't able to leave posts where they were being forced to fill-in as correctional officers, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

