Paresa Resort Phuket Attracts More US Tourists

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / For summer travelers, Velas Resorts in Mexico are offering suite upgrades, kids and teens at 50% discount, half off roundtrip airport transfers, and more. Up to a $300 resort credit for romantic and family experiences like a beach bonfire, oceanfront cinema, private stargazing, or boat trip aboard the 55 ft Bella Yacht is also included depending on the hotel. Additionally, the resorts' renowned hydrotherapy is complimentary, savings at the resort boutiques offered, and early check in and late checkout provided at select properties. At Velas Vallarta, the hotel's City & Shopping Tour or Cultural & Tequila Tour in Puerto Vallarta is complimentary. And, at Mar del Cabo, guests are given a 20% discount on dining, spa, day pass and other services and amenities offered at neighboring sister resort, Grand Velas Los Cabos, plus daily breakfast at its Encanto Restaurant. Summer promotions are valid at the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas resorts in Riviera Maya, Riviera Nayarit and Los Cabos, the adults only Casa Velas and family friendly Velas Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, and boutique seaside retreat Mar del Cabo, its only European Plan offering. For bookings made by July 15th for travel through August 31st, a full list of inclusions based on the resort can be found here.