newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Who Got the Most Screen Time on SNL Season 46?

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 46 of Saturday Night Live may go down as one of its weirdest and most contentious. The season began with people unsure whether it was even safe to perform. Then a country singer got canceled for not taking COVID-19 precautions seriously. Then that country singer did a mea culpa sketch with Jason Bateman. Then that country singer got canceled again. And then Elon?! It’s been a year, folks. A year that made no damn sense.

www.vulture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Beck Bennett
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Bogart
Person
Dionne Warwick
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Adele
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Alex Moffat
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Hate Crimes#Basketball#Snl#Show Time#Sketch Comedy#Emmys#Tiktok#H E R#Soundcloud#Vulture#Q A#White House#Baby Yoda#Comedy Twitter#Universal Studios#Screen Time#Cameos#Live Tv#Song
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
Theater & DanceIdaho8.com

Aidy Bryant explains the ‘raw terror’ of performing the Electric Slide alone

Aidy Bryant nearly had an on-set meltdown when she was under pressure to remember the steps to the Electric Slide. Bryant, who is also skillfully playing Ted Cruz on “Saturday Night Live” this season, visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Monday to promote the third season of her Hulu show, “Shrill.” She recounted a funny story of working with a choreographer to learn the dance.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘SNL’ Cast Members Are Juggling More Jobs Under Lorne Michaels

You don’t have to be perpetually “live, from New York” to flourish these days at “Saturday Night Live.”. In years past, the show’s cast members focused their all on the venerable late-night program and, when outside opportunity knocked or contracts ran out or media economics forced a tightening of the group, they left. This season has provided the clearest indication yet that those rules are changing: cast members are increasingly taking on new projects even as they continue with the NBC show.
CelebritiesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

'SNL' star Aidy Bryant finds strength in 'Shrill' experience

Even though “Shrill” is entering its final season, star Aidy Bryant and author Lindy West say they’ve learned so much that they’re certain it will affect what they do in the future. “This is a whole new ballgame as far as the scale and the responsibility and pressure,” Bryant says....
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved NBC Comedy Not on Tonight

TV fans never like to find out that one of their beloved shows is not airing when they expect it to, and many will be bummed to find that a hit NBC comedy is not on tonight. SNL star Kenan Thompson's new show Kenan typically aired at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays, but the show aired its Season 1 finale last week, April 27, so it will not be on tonight. In its place, NBC will be airing the Season 1 finale of Young Rock, another big hit comedy for the network that had been the lead in for Kenan.
CelebritiesEW.com

Pete Davidson describes Saturday Night Live cast dinner with Elon Musk

With Elon Musk's hosting debut around the corner, Saturday Night Live revived its tradition of taking hosts out for dinner. On Thursday's edition of The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 in New York City, SNL cast member Pete Davidson told host Charlamagne tha God and Angela Yee about spending the evening before in the company of Musk. Davidson, who previously defended the show's choice to make the Tesla CEO its next guest host, dished on mealtime with the mogul.
TV & VideosPopculture

'SNL' Star Chris Redd Roasts Elon Musk Over 'Skits' Tweet

Elon Musk's Saturday Night Live tenure is off to a rough start after he began airing some of his ideas for the show on Twitter. Musk will host SNL this coming weekend on Saturday, May 8. When he tweeted about "some skit ideas," cast member Chris Redd schooled him on the basics.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

SNL's Chris Redd among many mocking Elon Musk for soliciting "skit ideas"

"Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?" tweeted Musk, who hosts Saturday Night Live on Saturday. Cast member Chris Redd responded with a laughing emoji: "First I’d call Em sketches." SNL alum Jon Lovitz also weighed in: "One time on SNL, I said I have an idea for a skit. Lorne said, testily, 'Jon, we don’t do skits. Skits are what they do on the Carol Burnett show. We do sketches.'"
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Freshmen Comedies ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Kenan’ Renewed at NBC

Two of NBC’s new series have been rewarded with second seasons. According to TVLine, freshmen comedies Young Rock and Kenan both received season renewals. The two half-hour comedies premiered this year filling NBC’s Tuesday evening block airing before hour dramas This Is Us and New Amsterdam. Young Rock, which wrapped...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Aidy Bryant Relives the 'Nightmarish Panic' of Doing the Electric Slide in Shrill

Shrill Season 3 serves as a swan song for Aidy Bryant's character, Annie Easton, but the final season prompted some intense self-reflection from its lead, as well. During a Monday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bryant recalled the "intimate, raw, nightmarish panic" of dancing to the Electric Slide on camera, an experience that she won't soon forget.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Saturday Night Live: Elon Musk Outsources "Skit" Work; Redd's Advice

Look, it's not that we're not hoping for the best for this Saturday's return of Saturday Night Live– especially after all of the attention the show's received since it was announced that controversial rich dude Elon Musk would be hosting (with musical guest Miley Cyrus), a decent percentage of which has been negative. Add to that SNL cast members Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, Aidy Bryant, and Michael Che all weighing in on the matter (with the three former not exactly coming across as too excited by the move and Che using the opportunity to get some great digs in at "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost). Now we've reached that point where the intro videos, rehearsal images, live promos, and things like that will start to roll out, which has us curious about two things. First, which cast member will be doing the one or two (maybe three?) live promos later this week with Musk and Cyrus. Second, with less than a week to go, we're not sure why Musk thought it would be a good idea to piss off the SNL writers by soliciting "skit ideas" via Twitter.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Saturday Night Live Update: Good-ish Elon Musk, Cyrus Rehearsal & More

So with only about 48 hours to go until Elon Musk takes the stage with musical guest Miley Cyrus, NBC's Saturday Night Live has released a clip of two mini-promos that…well… we'll get to in a minute. Because along with the clip, we have Cyrus checking in from musical rehearsals and some more thoughts from SNL cast member Pete Davidson about the Musk buzz over the past two weeks.
EconomyVanity Fair

Elon Musk’s First SNL Promos Offer a Chilling Preview of His Hosting Style

When Cecily Strong writes her eventual Saturday Night Live tell-all, I’m skipping right to the chapter about the hours she spent filming promos with Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus. (Was Grimes there? Is Miley going to Mars? Did he refer to himself as the “technoking”?) On Thursday, NBC dropped the first teasers for Musk’s May 8 episode, which began drawing controversy long before the Tesla CEO told a single joke.
TV & VideosVulture

Saturday Night Live Recap: The Dogefather Cops to the Hustle

Before this week’s show started, Elon Musk had already won. This week alone, his SpaceX Starship launched and landed; dogecoin value was up; and, thanks to Lorne and the gang at NBC, Musk seemed like just another average industry titan hosting SNL. Despite Musk’s history of, say, giving questionable epidemiological advice and trolling his own baby with complete confidence, the gig surely convinced a wedge of the American public he’s just a cheeky one percenter in it for the lulz. Hell, he even solicited some sketch ideas on Twitter, and floated his own gems like “Woke James Bond.” And despite a tweet about testing out “just how live” SNL really is, ultimately Musk just wanted to seem dangerous and naughty.
Entertainmenttheaggie.org

Commentary: Elon Musk hosted SNL, but why?

The Tesla CEO has nothing to do with SNL, and is another example of the show’s controversial clout-chasing. The announcement that Elon Musk was to host Saturday Night Live (SNL) on May 8 was the straw that broke this particular camel’s back. This has more to do with my extreme disappointment in SNL and Lorne Michaels’ (the producer and creator of the show) integrity than my own personal hatred for Musk. First, we must ask, why did SNL, a sketch comedy show where hosts often go on to promote their newest entertainment endeavor, have a CEO with no background in entertainment or comedy—unless you count his Twitter account—host the show? The only logical explanation for having a tech-based billionaire who is constantly shrouded in controversy on the show is Michaels’ clout chasing—it seems that man will do anything for ratings.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Aidy Bryant on the end of Shrill, “love yourself” mantras, and SNL’s wine-sign sketch

Hulu sitcom Shrill was a game-changer. Loosely based on Lindy West’s memoir Shrill: Notes From A Loud Woman, it starred Aidy Bryant as Annie, a plus-size protagonist who takes on fat-shamers and unrealistic societal ideals as she tries to carve out a writing life in Portland. The third and final season of the series just dropped, depicting Annie getting rejected by a crush (Anthony Oberbeck as Nick), finding the most stable relationship we’d ever seen her in (with Cameron Britton as Will), and making major inroads in her career. Best of all, season three showed that the occasionally self-entered Annie had finally learned how to be a better friend, heartily supporting her hardworking co-worker Amadi (Ian Owens) and longtime roommate Fran (Lolly Adefope). Shrill ends in a hopeful but open-ended manner, with Annie and Fran contemplating the twisty roads ahead, work- and relationship-wise. The A.V. Club got to talk to Shrill star/co-creator/writer/executive producer Bryant about the show’s final season, her brilliant comic fusion with Saturday Night Live co-star Kate McKinnon, and why the wine-sign sketch landed so hard this season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Kenan Thompson Says ‘Kenan’ Will Ramp Up The Romance In Season 2 – Contenders TV

Kenan Thompson, who plays Kenan Williams in his eponymous NBC comedy, says that romance levels are set to ramp up now that the series has been renewed for Season 2. Thompson, speaking during the show’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event, said to expect more between the relationship between his character and Mika, played by Kimrie Lewis, his exec producer and secret crush.