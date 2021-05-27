Who Got the Most Screen Time on SNL Season 46?

Look, it's not that we're not hoping for the best for this Saturday's return of Saturday Night Live– especially after all of the attention the show's received since it was announced that controversial rich dude Elon Musk would be hosting (with musical guest Miley Cyrus), a decent percentage of which has been negative. Add to that SNL cast members Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, Aidy Bryant, and Michael Che all weighing in on the matter (with the three former not exactly coming across as too excited by the move and Che using the opportunity to get some great digs in at "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost). Now we've reached that point where the intro videos, rehearsal images, live promos, and things like that will start to roll out, which has us curious about two things. First, which cast member will be doing the one or two (maybe three?) live promos later this week with Musk and Cyrus. Second, with less than a week to go, we're not sure why Musk thought it would be a good idea to piss off the SNL writers by soliciting "skit ideas" via Twitter.