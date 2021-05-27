Todd Gurley II visiting the Lions on Thursday

Julio Jones’ next destination is sitting with the most popular news in the NFL right now. The future Hall of Famer spent all 10 of his years with the Atlanta Falcons, but he said he’s ready to move on. The New England Patriots are among the top destinations for Jones and the team reportedly had internal discussions about trading for him. He’s 32-years-old and would cost $15.3 million in the 2021 season alone — which is risky considering his age and hamstring injury that kept him out for seven games last year.