Todd Gurley II visiting the Lions on Thursday
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that free agent RB Todd Gurley is in Detroit to visit with the Lions on Thursday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Schefter notes that if Gurley signs with the Lions he'll be reunited with Jared Goff. He would also be teaming up with a fellow Georgia RB standout, D'Andre Swift. Fantasy players likely aren't pleased to hear that another running back could be joining this group, as there were already concerns over how much Jamaal Williams would eat into Swift's workload. We'll see if Gurley actually signs, though.www.fantasypros.com