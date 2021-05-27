Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Planned IG Official Debut Before Leaked Bennifer 2.0 Photos Emerged
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were apparently gearing up to debut the return of Bennifer 2.0 before the paparazzi beat them to the punch. As OK! reported, the alleged couple's reunion made headlines after Affleck was seen going to J.Lo's California home multiple times in April, shortly after her split with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The actor was snapped being picked up in a white Escalade SUV, which apparently belongs to Lopez, 51, before being escorted to her mansion.okmagazine.com