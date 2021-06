Our pet dogs live in our homes, sleep in our beds, and share every aspect of our lives, but Homo sapiens (modern humans) and Canis lupus familiaris (domestic dogs) are entirely different species. Dogs became domesticated about 15,000 years ago, and until relatively recently, the majority of dogs did not spend their lives shut inside houses or confined to backyards. Even today, with an estimated 900 million dogs on the planet, nearly 83% of these are free-ranging. Our Western, modern lives often include busy work schedules, nice couches and carpets, and many hours away from home. Human culture has changed, but dogs are still dogs.