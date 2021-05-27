Pyramid Hotel Group Breaks Ground on Cambria Hotel in Columbia, South Carolina
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 27, 2021 — Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues to rapidly expand around the country with the official start of construction on a Cambria hotel in Columbia, South Carolina. The four-story, 144-room upscale hotel is expected to open in Spring 2022, joining six other properties around the state in Charleston, Fort Mill, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Rock Hill and Summerville.www.hotel-online.com