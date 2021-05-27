Pyramid Hotel Group Breaks Ground on Cambria Hotel in Columbia, South Carolina

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that R&R Improvements DBA One 4 Coffee intends to apply to the South Carolina Department Of Revenue for a license that will allow the on premises consumption of beer, wine and liquor at 114 Jungle Rd Unit F Edisto Beach South Carolina 29438. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than June 2, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1939799.