Columbia, SC

Pyramid Hotel Group Breaks Ground on Cambria Hotel in Columbia, South Carolina

Hotel Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKVILLE, Md., May 27, 2021 — Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues to rapidly expand around the country with the official start of construction on a Cambria hotel in Columbia, South Carolina. The four-story, 144-room upscale hotel is expected to open in Spring 2022, joining six other properties around the state in Charleston, Fort Mill, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Rock Hill and Summerville.

www.hotel-online.com
