Pete Davidson on SNL: ‘I’m Ready to Hang Up the Jersey’

Following Saturday Night Live’s season finale this past weekend, rumors began to swirl that several of the show’s main cast members may be leaving. First, there was that tearful cold open in which it sure seemed like Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, and Kenan Thompson were possibly maybe kinda sorta saying their good-byes. Then Strong belted out “My Way,” a classic good-bye anthem. And then there was this remark from Pete Davidson at the end of his “Weekend Update” segment: “I’m very grateful to be here, and it’s been an honor to grow up in front of you guys, so thanks.” Now, Davidson’s appearance at The Hollywood Reporter’s Comedy Actor Roundtable could swirl rumors even more than they were already swirled.