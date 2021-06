Excellent pitching, timely hitting, a curtain call and a win. Pretty good Friday night in Birdland. Cedric Mullins hit his sixth career leadoff homer and third this year, and then produced his third career two-homer game, with all three coming this year. He and the pitchers led the Orioles past Toronto 7-1. When Mullins blasted a three-run homer in the eighth he put an exclamation point on a win to snap an eight-game losing streak. He had a 3-for-4 night with his first four-RBI game and continues his bid to become an American League All-Star.