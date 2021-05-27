newsbreak-logo
TVPC releases vinyl compilation of rare Polish '80s electronic music

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Very Polish Cut Outs has released a vinyl compilation of rare and unpublished '80s electronic music. Compiled by Norbert Borzym and Zambon, Echo Wielkiej Płyty (The Echoes of the Plattenbau) brings together the synth-infused sounds characteristic of the Polish scene in the late-Soviet era. The double-LP comes in at 14 tracks and includes the work of music composers Krzysztof Duda and Wojciech Jagielski. Listen to "Robotron" by Krzysztof Duda.

