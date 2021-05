From viral dances to breakfast recipes, TikTok has it all. These pesto eggs are just the latest trend taking breakfast tables across the world by storm. The only ingredients you absolutely have to have are pesto and, well, eggs, but feel free to spice up the recipe any way you like! The original version calls for toast, ricotta, avocado, and honey. We’ve put together this list of tips and tricks to get you started. You’ll be happily munching away on “peggsto” in no time!