Students receive new bikes for achieving reading goals

By Tevin Stinson
wschronicle.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral students at Ibraham Elementary School had the opportunity of a lifetime last week when they got the chance to ride bikes through the hallway. For their willingness to participate in the Read to Ride Book Challenge, students received brand new bikes. From Feb. 1 to May 1, students participating...

wschronicle.com
