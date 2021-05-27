Students receive new bikes for achieving reading goals

These Walnut Street Christian students, 6th-12th grades, tested against top Keystone Christian Education Association students across the state of Pennsylvania and were recognized for their high achievements. Students brought home “superior” trophies in senior high English, geography/history, junior high English and Elementary English, math, science and spelling. They received “excellent” trophies in senior high English, junior high English, String Solo and science. Merit award is next and students received this medallion in senior high English, geography/history; junior high geography/history, science, spelling and math; elementary math and spelling. Honorable mention is the final award given and these students received a ribbon in senior high science, junior high NT Bible, science, English, geography/history and math. Pictured are, from left, front, Haley Mumma, Alyson Zell, Clark Thomas, McKinzie Double and Micah Borowicz, and back row, principal Tom Krick, William Fishter, Mackenzie Conklin, Leah Campbell, Oakton Rosypal, Colleen Miller and Nathanael Barrett.