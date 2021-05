City of New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center Tennis Courts Improvement Project (Parking Lot Closure) The City of New Port Richey will begin work on the resurfacing and restriping of the adjacent parking lot to the tennis courts at the Recreation & Aquatic Center on May 24, 2021. The work is being done as part of the overall RAC Tennis Courts Improvement Project which began earlier this year. The parking lot will be closed for the duration of the improvements which is estimated to take two weeks to complete. Every effort will be made to expedite the work. Weather permitting, the parking lot will be reopened on June 07, 2021. Please see the map below for reference. For more information on this project, please contact the Public Works Department at (727) 841-4538.